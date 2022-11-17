‘She Said’ Cast Discusses State of Hollywood Five Years After Harvey Weinstein’s Fall

New York Times reporters Megan Twohey (played by Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) break Harvey Weinstein’s case in She says. (Photo: Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection)

It has been five years since New York Times Journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor have finally released what many in Hollywood privately knew: Oscar-winning producer Harvey Weinstein had a string of sexual harassment allegations dating back decades involving stars as high-profile as Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan. Following their first success story on October 5, 2017, the duo continued to expose Weinstein’s various crimes, as the former Miramax chief began a lengthy legal battle in New York that ended with a guilty verdict and a 23-year prison sentence. (He is currently on trial in Los Angeles for sexual assault.)

On the fifth anniversary of the start of Weinstein’s downfall that galvanized the already existing #MeToo movement, moviegoers can revisit how journalists solved the case by She saysa powerful dramatization of their 2019 book. Directed by Maria Schrader and starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as Twohey and Kantor respectively, the film is coming to theaters as many industry players take stock of how far we’ve come, or haven’t, since the story first broke.

For the record, Mulligan thinks Hollywood in 2022 is a different place than it was in 2017.

“Real changes have happened,” the Oscar-nominated actress told Yahoo Entertainment. “There are now things like intimacy coordinators, anti-harassment workshops and a code of conduct before you start shooting a movie. All of that is now here for good and I think it’s crucial. We talk a lot about the madness that everything didn’t exist before! And all these things are the result of this story.”

Interestingly, Kazan first reported on the sexual harassment in Hollywood in the summer of 2017, months before the Weinstein story broke. “I was asked about sexual harassment by a reporter…and I had never been asked about it before,” she says, referring to a profile published in The Guardian. “It didn’t really occur to me that this was something I should be nervous about. industry, but a woman’s period of experience. You only have to look at how we talk to little girls about consent to understand that it is something that is omnipresent.

At the time, Kazan, who until recently had an active Twitter feed, recalled being bombarded by online trolls for her comments. But she also knew that his words had struck a chord. “My dad told me that the teenage girls who lived next door had spoken to him and told him how meaningful it was for me to talk about it. It really helped ease the fear I had of talking. 2022, it’s very easy to look back and think it was inevitable that Harvey Weinstein would face consequences for his actions, but I don’t think it’s inevitable at all. It took incredible bravery and an incredible drive for these two women to put themselves and their reputations on the line.”

While Weinstein is in prison and will likely remain there for the rest of his life, other high-profile Hollywood figures accused of sexual harassment and abuse are finding a way to return to work, including Louis CK, James Franco and Kevin Spacey . The men at the center of these stories either avoided having their cases taken to court or, as in Spacey’s case, were tried and found not responsible. When asked if Hollywood should provide penalties for known abusers and harassers when the justice system cannot, She says co-star Patricia Clarkson who plays Rebecca Corbett, the New York Times The editor who oversaw Weinstein’s story suggests that these actors will never really be part of the industry again.

“They may be finding their way back, but I don’t think they’ll really come back,” Clarkson said. “In Hollywood the beatings are too hard now, I don’t think many people can recover from those beatings. There are also so many good people in our industry who need to work and who are better people. Why? are we trying to resurrect men who have committed crimes?Why, when we have so many good people in our industry to rely on and move forward with?Let’s keep this ship moving and keep it balanced and keep the equality where it is.

“I believe in forgiveness, but I think some of these men are unforgivable because it’s gone on for so long,” Clarkson continues. “It wasn’t like a night or a moment in their career; it was a repetitive, repetitive behavior that a lot of people in their lives tolerated. Not anymore, not anymore.”

Brad Pitt attends the 2022 Venice International Film Festival in September. The actor is a credited producer on She says, and is currently the subject of seizures for assault. (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Spaziani Archive/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

It should be noted that a specific aspect of She says is representative of the challenges facing the entertainment industry as it tries to chart a course across the #MeToo landscape. Brad Pitt is one of the film’s credited producers, and the Once upon a time in Hollywood The star is currently accused of assaulting his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, in 2016. When asked if Pitt’s involvement in the film speaks to the complexity of Hollywood’s current situation, Schrader agrees that the realities of contemporary industry are “complex”.

“I have to say that one of the many reasons I’m so proud to be part of this project is that it doesn’t shy away from its complexity,” said the filmmaker. “I think we’ve all learned a lot over the past five years, and we all have the opportunity to change our perspective. Hollywood and its studios and powerful corporations have a duty to take on projects that are in a societal conversation and not shy away from them That’s what we expect from the film industry: to talk about things even if they are complex and delicate.

Zoe Kazan, Carey Mulligan, Andre Braugher and Patricia Clarkson in She says. (Photo: Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Beyond its impact on Hollywood, Twohey and Kantor’s reporting represented a major victory for journalism, an industry battered and battered by corporate takeovers, economic hardship and relentless criticism from politicians like the former President Donald Trump. Much like its cinematic predecessors, Alan J. Pakula’s 1976 classic All the President’s Men and the 2015 Oscar for Tom McCarthy Projector She says reminds moviegoers how much impact carefully reported news stories can have, especially in a time when distrust of the media is high.

“Documentation is what’s important,” notes Andre Braugher, who plays the former New York Times editor Dean Baquet. “One of the themes of the film is that without documentation, it becomes a ‘He said, she said’ story. It’s the importance of a paper trail that takes these investigations from just accusations of misbehavior to documentation of pervasive industry practices.. We live in a world dominated by opinion.The attempt to uncover and propagate facts is of paramount importance to our democracy, period.

“The film is about what collective action can achieve when supported by an institution like The New York Times“, concludes Mulligan. “It was really eye-opening to see the incredibly high standards that a place like the Time a in terms of how they relate. The movie does a great job of showing how hard it is to be able to tell a story like this, and that words really matter and the truth really matters.”

She says premieres on November 18 in theaters