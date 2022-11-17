Entertainment
Phizzical founder on the importance of new ACE funding and the art of Bollywood
Phizzical is a small, funded company currently touring a large-scale South Asian musical. Before reaching The Lowry in Salford we had been hit by Covid. Our determination not to cancel performances has played a major role in reactivating audiences to return to theaters after Covid. Like others, we were eagerly awaiting the outcome of the NPO announcements. There had been delays – as an industry, we knew changes were afoot.
In a miraculous moment, Phizzical, a company I founded nearly twenty years ago, learned that we would be one of 276 new organizations joining ACE’s nationwide portfolio of 990 organizations. This news will provide us with a stable pathway to achieve our goal of reaching and interacting with communities too often overlooked and creating entertaining work informed by their stories, which connects with our communities.
We recognize that we must be courageous and authentic, as well as open to the promise of change. We must support the possibility of working in new ways, delivering quality work and new partnerships, while encouraging diversity of talent and increasing engagement.
At Phizzical, we’ve always strived to make work that sparkles. The “cal” in our name refers to the South Asian word “kal” which means both yesterday and tomorrow. Influenced by our stories, we are telling tomorrow’s stories today.
We develop the hidden artistic talent of our communities by diversifying the national pool of professional artists. We use Bollywood art forms as a vehicle to tell the stories of our communities in entertaining, engaging and quality work that tours nationally, be it Shakespeare Cymbeline set in Bombay and Dubai, examining Hindu-Muslim relations; an immersive visual and performance art installation, Ticket 2 Bollywood, for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Cultural Olympiad; the national musical tour Bring the Bollywoodor the first iteration of Stardustaddressing South Asian cultural values and philosophy through a Bollywood musical about gay marriage.
Our current project and the 50th project of Bollywood retro musical Phizzical Bombay Superstaris made for our parents and grandparents, using songs from Bollywood films by legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan, whose films have brought hope to newly migrant South African families, integrating divergent communities across the caste, religion and class.
Our successful stint at The Lowry has seen South Asian audiences return repeatedly, bringing with them new audiences, sharing with us the need for our work:
“Productions like this are so important for us to connect with what our parents loved and passed down to us.”
For many British-born South Asians and working-class immigrants, 1960s Bollywood cinema was a way of life. These stories have given us a value system beyond mythological texts or cinematic reinterpretations of Shakespeare’s plays. The stars and their characters were role models for our parents. Their talks challenged the imperialist morals left over from post-independence Britain, with some of the leading heroines paving the way for progressive attitudes towards equality for South Asian women.
“Phizzical deserves praise for speaking out against sexism…advocating for women’s rights and girl power.”
Phizzical enables a better understanding of South Asian communities. The recent tension in Leicester demonstrated what I, a mixed South Asian, have said for over three decades: ‘We are not all the same, but one thing that unites us is a good song and dance of Bollywood – the nostalgia that Bombay Superstar evoked”.
Within Arts Council England’s richer and more varied portfolio, Phizzical will help spark creativity and support the next generation of visionary artists. We want to work with partners to commission, co-produce and program works that question and engage and be part of an evolving culture to transform access to the arts. What we hope is that there are partner organizations able to join us on this vital journey.
Bombay Superstar is at MAST until November 19
Click on here for more information on Phizzical
|
Sources
2/ https://www.broadwayworld.com/westend/article/Guest-Blog-Smir-Bhamra-The-Founder-of-Phizzical-on-the-Importance-of-New-ACE-Funding-and-the-Art-of-Bollywood-20221117
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Malaysia: The next government must advance human rights
- Phizzical founder on the importance of new ACE funding and the art of Bollywood
- As the adoption of AI increases, Dell sees innovation opportunities in the “humanization” of technology.
- Spain-British Shipyard Team Wins Royal Navy Logistics Fleet Tender
- News from the International Elastomer Conference, 2022
- Taylor Lautner got a sneak peek at Taylor Dome’s wedding dress | Entertainment
- UB in Top 25 for International Students – UBNow: News and views about UB faculty and staff
- How Trudeau is reprimanded by Xi Jinping: media leaks
- ‘She Said’ Cast Discusses State of Hollywood Five Years After Harvey Weinstein’s Fall
- Phillips, Christopulos, Doherty-Herwitz named captain for 2023
- Google Maps AR Live View Now Shows Shops, Coffee, and ATMs
- Firefighters and paramedics were called to the construction site at Pittsburgh International Airport