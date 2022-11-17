Bollywood’s Best Dressed at ELLE Beauty Awards 2022





For the 2022 ELLE Beauty Awards, Bollywood’s hottest celebrities took to the black carpet. The biggest names in the industry have come together to honor the pinnacle of beauty three years after the pandemic. ELLE recognized Bollywood’s game changers and beauty contributors while honoring skincare, makeup and haircare masters who arrived in style on the carpet and smiled for the cameras. Here are the looks of Bollywood’s glamorous quotients- Deepika Padukone Credits – filmbeat [email protected] Deepika, who received the Global Icon Award at the 2022 ELLE Beauty Awards, hit the black carpet in a chic ensemble wearing a Giambattista Valli Paris black belt with a white monogram shirt and white tulle skirt . Padukone, who recently launched her skincare line, polished off the outfit with pretty makeup, braided hair and small accessories. She had the must-have hairstyle of the season. She twisted her short hair with two fishtail braids. She used a beautiful red smudge on her eyelids and strong kohl to frame them for a glitzy finishing touch. Should we add the look to our evening looks? We think so. Rakul Singh Credits – [email protected] The not-so-simple black dress looked stylish on Rakul Preet, and how not to complement her perfectly cut and styled hair? A tube dress with a high slit can never go wrong, and Rakul was ready with all smiles for the camera. She kept it minimal with shiny silver earrings and pointy heels. Sanjana Sanghi Credits – swirlster It must be Sanjana Sanghi if someone consistently nails every beauty look. She kept her eye makeup in a copper look with raised eyes for more specific loos. Her appearance was completed with dark, glossy lips and flushed cheeks. We especially liked those puffy sleeves that made it stand out. Janhvi Kapoor Credits- [email protected] Janhvi Kapoor is currently in a racy fashion phase. The Mili actor turned heads in a daring recreation of Disney’s Elsa’s ice blue mermaid-style dress, created by Falguni designers Shane Peacock, complete with matching embroidered gloves. Karthik Aryan Credits – MensXP Netizens call it the era of Kartik Aryan because he is constantly giving Bollywood hits; Recently, at the Elle Awards, he looked chic in the dapper emerald green suit ensemble. He layered it with a high turtleneck and elegant black shoes to complete the look. critical i say Credits – bollywood hungama Everywhere we see Kriti, she’s stunningly beautiful, whether it’s her gym outfit or a red carpet event. Here at Elle Awards, the wet hair look is just WOW! Kriti rocked the red carpet for the 2022 ELLE Beauty Awards looking stylish and modernizing the girl next door straight from Sex and the City. Kriti looked stunning as she accepted her ELLE Performer of the Year award, with rosy cheeks, muted lips and accentuated features.

