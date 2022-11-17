Entertainment
Intense activity can only make your heart stronger, ‘preparation’ is what helps your body adapt to it: actor Rahul Dev
Apparently, the actor collapsed and succumbed to a heart attack while working out at the gym. While unfortunate, this isn’t the first time celebrities have suffered heart complications while exercising at the gym. Comedian Raju Srivastav suffered a mild heart attack while running on the treadmill. Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar has died of a massive heart attack after apparently working out at the gym. All of these cases have raised several questions about why more and more young, fit, gym-going people are suffering or dying from heart attacks.
To clear up some of the air, ETimes Lifestyle spoke exclusively with renowned actor-model and fitness enthusiast Rahul Dev and asked him to share his understanding of these sudden but unfortunate celebrity deaths, along with some dishes. take-out for people who are avid gym goers.
Rahul, who is one of the fittest actors in India, believes that exercise or strenuous activities do not cause heart attack but just strengthen the heart. According to him, the problem lies in not knowing the state of his heart while he is under stress.
“It’s like a car,” he says. “If you drive a dented car on a race track, it will break down. If you drive a car that is not in good condition at the time, it will break down.” What the actor insists on is the importance of “preparation”, that is, training the body to adapt to any type of effort during training.
According to him, there is nothing called overwork. He looks back on the time when he met Fauja Singh, the oldest marathon runner in the world. “I met him in a Gurudwara, while he was filming for a film ‘Mubarakan’. At that time he was 106, now he is 112”, he recalls. “He started running at 60 and he runs 10k every day. I don’t know how many people actually run 10k. But he’s blessed to live this life. I asked him what he was doing and he said he ate the same food every day. – he led a very disciplined life for the past 55 years, which is a long time. So basically, it’s not overexertion. Everything depends on how you prepare your body.
When it comes to health and fitness, the 54-year-old warns against resorting to “shortcuts”, whether that means taking supplements or medication. For this, he says, one must go to a dietician or a doctor, respectively. Further, emphasizing the importance of regular checkups, he says, “I don’t know many people who do checkups – phir woh aap sharir ko jaante nahi hai aur kaam diye jaate hai [then you don’t know the body very well and you keep giving it work].”
“Everyone puts an exercise plan into life in a couple of ways:
1. They are really passionate and have been training for a long time.
2. You are suddenly inspired when you look at something.
3. New Year’s Resolution
4. Due to a medical condition – when your doctor tells you that you need to start exercising.
“These 4-5 things people take to exercise, depending on what category you’re in. If you’re in the first category and you’ve been training for a very long time, even if you take a 6 months, you have to start from the base again”, explains the actor.
That said, according to him, the key word is preparation, it is also important to know your own anatomy and you have to train it sincerely from the base up – from the basics.
“The strain by itself doesn’t kill you – the body is adept at handling any strain. Preparation is important – if it’s not ready to handle the strain, it will break down,” he concludes.
