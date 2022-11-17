The Daily Wire Lines Up Series Adaptation of Ayn Rand’s Dystopian Novel Atlas Shrugged





EXCLUSIVE: Conservative Media Company The daily thread opted for exclusive film and TV series rights to develop and produce an adaptation of Ayn Rand’s 1957 dystopian novel Atlas shrugged.the authors’ most advertised work. The company plans to produce a serial adaptation of the novel for distribution on its streaming platform, Dailywire+. Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing just announced the deal in a livestreamed speech at the town hall. No More Deadline The book, which has sold more than seven million copies worldwide, depicts a dystopian United States in which private companies suffer from increasingly burdensome laws and regulations. Railroad executive Dagny Taggart and her lover, steel magnate Hank Rearden, struggle against looters who want to exploit their productivity. Dagny and Hank discover that a mysterious figure called John Galt is persuading other business leaders to abandon their businesses and disappear as a strike of productive individuals against looters. The novel ends with the strikers planning to build a new capitalist society based on Galts’ philosophy. The science fiction, mystery, and romance novel has long been considered a canonical work in conservative literature. Daily Wire says it plans to approach series creators and show hosts next month. The novel has been the subject of several attempts at film and television versions over the decades. The Godfather and Million dollar baby producer Albert S Ruddy tried to get away with an adaptation for years. Businessman and producer John Aglialoro, producer of this version, first secured the film rights in 1992. A film trilogy based on the book was eventually released in 2011, starring Taylor Schilling and Samantha Mathis. The story continues Jeremy Boreing, Ben Shapiro and Caleb Robinson produce for DailyWire+. Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk produce for Bonfire Legend. Aglialoro and Harmon Kaslow produce for Atlas Distribution Company. Scott DeSapio, Joan Carter and Danielle Cox serve as executive producers. The deal was brokered by Dallas Sonnier and General Counsel Joshua Herr on behalf of DailyWire+, Roger Arar and Kaslow on behalf of Atlas Distribution Company, and Tim Knowlton of Curtis Brown Ltd. on behalf of the Peikoff Family Partnership and the Estate of Ayn Rand. The right-wing news and media company The Daily Wire has created a range of film and television content. Recent movies include Gina Carano western Terror in the prairie and thriller DJ Caruso Shut in. When we decided in 2020 to go into entertainment, my vision at the time was to showcase Ayn Rand’s seminal work on the creative power of economic freedom and the terrible consequences of her loss on screen as a than a premium series,” Boreing said during today’s keynote. . He continued: The obvious problem, we thought, is that we could never get the rights to such a pervasive work in the culture. I was wrong. Today I am delighted to announce that DailyWire+ has acquired exclusive rights to one of the most influential books of the 20th century. Best of Deadline Register for Deadline Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitterand instagram. Click here to read the full article.

