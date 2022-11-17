Daily Wire claims the streaming service has surpassed one million subscribers





The Daily Wire, a conservative media and entertainment company, says it now has more than one million paid subscribers to its DailyWire+ streaming service. why is it important: The company has positioned DailyWire+ as a conservative alternative to mainstream entertainment companies, especially Disney. In March, Daily Wire executives said the company was planning a significant push in children’s entertainment in response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, known as the “Don’t ‘t Say Gay”.

The company said it would invest “a minimum of $100 million” in the service’s children’s content over the next three years. Details: In remarks shared Thursday at a company-wide town hall obtained by Axios, Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing outlined his aspirations to grow his subscriber base to 10 million. It took us five years to get our first 100,000 active subscribers. But we doubled down, reached higher, pushed harder and, just two and a half years later, we’ve multiplied that number by 10, Boreing said.

To be successful in our efforts to create a true news and entertainment alternative for the millions of Americans tired of woke giant hegemony, we need to multiply by 10 and then multiply by 10 again,” he said. added.

DailyWire+ has three paid tiers, including an $8 monthly tier (billed annually) that gives consumers access to all content, another $13 monthly tier (billed annually) that allows subscribers to engage with Daily Wire hosts and writers and a third which is the same as the second but billed monthly. Between the lines: In addition to these numbers, Boreing also announced a slate of upcoming projects in development, including the exclusive option to develop and produce an adaptation of Ayn Rands Atlas Shrugged.” By the numbers: The company said in a statement that it expects revenue of nearly $200 million by the end of the year. Boreing told Axios earlier this year that he brought in $100 million in revenue in 2021.

The Daily Wire’s chief financial officer reaffirmed subscriber and revenue statistics to Axios in an email. What to watch: The company is also looking to develop more consumer products aimed at a conservative audience. Earlier this year, Daily Wire launched its own razor mark to compete with Harrys Shavers after he said Harrys had pulled his advertisements from the Daily Wire, citing his views.

At town hall on Thursday, Boreing said Daily Wire had sold more than 100,000 Razor subscriptions.

