Your guide to Bollywood and India’s magnificent film industry

India is one of the most underrated players on the international scene.
Economically, the data shows that they have nothing to worry about. India is the fifth largest economy in the world in terms of trade. The 522 million active workers make it the second largest workforce in the world.
It is also a country turned towards the future and endowed with modern industries. Their telecommunications industry is the second largest in the world, having overtaken the United States as the consumer market for smartphones.
The IT industry contributes nearly 8% of India’s GDP and employs over 2.8 million people.
India is an internet superpower, making huge strides in the iGaming industry with great offer of platforms organizing the best online casinos in India, giving their customers the ability to bet online with rupees and using local payment methods. Online casinos have even incorporated Indian games into their catalogs, such as Teen Patti and Andar Bahar which are also becoming a global trend.
India is also home to the largest film industry in the world
Known as Bollywood (the word is a combination of “Bombay” and “Hollywood”), it accounts for the majority of films shot there, while many are also produced in regional languages. In terms of the number of films made each year, the Indian film industry leads the world with 1,500 to 2,000 films released each year in 20 different languages.
The golden age of Hindi cinema, as historians call it, began in 1947. The first Indian film to be nominated for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Language Film category was Mehboob Khan’s 1957 film Mother India. During this time, many famous filmmakers like Satyajit Ray and Bimal Roy produced films depicting the struggles of the lower class. They marginalized historical and mythological subjects, and films with subliminal meanings began to dominate the industry. These films address issues such as monogamy, dowry, and other societal issues that remain prevalent in Indian culture.
Famous artists like Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Nargis, Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman among many others flourished during the 1950s and 1960s.
The influence of Bollywood does not stay in movie sets or cinemas. Bollywood movies are more than just the script, the director, or the acting. The soundtrack of a film is just as important. In the Indian film industry, composers are just as important as filmmakers. Movie soundtracks have been a long-standing influence about pop culture and the music business.
Notable actors
Shah Rukh Khan, who starred in over 100 films in the 1990s, is dubbed the “King of Bollywood”. He enjoys a large fanbase in India and abroad and is well known for playing the romantic lead role in movies. Although one of his most iconic portrayals is that of Rizwan Khan, an autistic Muslim discriminated against in the United States after the September 11 attacks in the film My Name is Khan.
Another important actress in the country is Priyanka Chopra, one of India’s highest paid celebrities currently, who has appeared in Hollywood and Bollywood movies and TV productions. The famous musician known from the music group The Jonas Brothers Nick Jonas, is her husband.
popular movies
Kabhi Khushi Khabie Gham (2001) is the perfect movie to watch a great cast of top actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. The film depicts a family torn apart when the son marries a woman from a lower socio-economic class. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which delves into the lifestyles of the ultra-rich and features extravagant sets, costumes and dance routines, is emblematic of the big-budget films of the modern era of Bollywood.
The same year, and even picking up a Golden Globe nomination along the way, you have Monsoon Wedding. A comedy-drama by Mira Nair centered on a grand Indian wedding in Delhi. Even though it includes many tropes from popular masala movies, such as choreographed dance and music, it also has authentic language and tackles complex social themes. It is a masterpiece that also allows you to understand Indian idiosyncrasy.
And from 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a classic love story that will have you laughing, crying, and going on a roller coaster of emotions. Starring the famous Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji, it is one of the highest rated Indian films of all time thanks to its plot, enduring soundtrack and outstanding performances.
