Hogan’s Heroes actor and Holocaust survivor Robert Clary dies at 96





AActor Robert Clary died Wednesday at the age of 96. The French-born actor was well known for his portrayal as a prisoner of war in the television series Hogan’s heroes. Clary drew inspiration from his own life, as he was a Holocaust survivor and the only one of his family of fourteen children to survive Auschwitz. He was interned there from the age of 16 to 18.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 02: Actor Robert Clary attends United States Holocaust Memorial Museum presents award to Max Webb at United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Presents 2017 Los Angeles Dinner: What You Do Matters at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Greg Doherty/Getty Images Clary was the last alive Hogan’s heroes actor. He died at his home in Los Angeles. JOHN ANISTON DEAD: DAYS OF OUR LIVES ACTOR DIES AS STAR DAUGHTER JENNIFER LEADS TRIBUTE “In ‘Hogans Heroes,’ Robert Clary played a French prisoner of war. In reality, he was born into a Jewish family in France in 1926 and survived several concentration camps,” the US Holocaust Museum wrote Thursday about from Clary on Twitter. “Singing, entertaining and being healthy at my age is why I survived.” In “Hogans Heroes”, Robert Clary played a French prisoner of war. In fact, he was born into a Jewish family in France in 1926 and survived several concentration camps. He died yesterday at age 96. pic.twitter.com/YgrGrjYdQn American Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) November 17, 2022 “RIP to Robert Clary, a joyful actor who has survived unimaginable hardships,” tweeted journalist Helen Kennedy. “May his memory be a blessing,” wrote California State Law Professor Orin Kerr. Her own father, who also survived concentration camps, was a fan of Clary’s program, according to Kerr. “Nazis were portrayed as buffoons who were outplayed every time and were the butt of every joke. It always made Dad smile.” May his memory be for a blessing. FWIW, my dad, who was a concentration camp survivor, loved watching Hogan’s Heroes. The Nazis were portrayed as buffoons who were outplayed every time and were the butt of all the jokes. It always made Dad smile. https://t.co/asicByAYkS Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) November 17, 2022 CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER The TV series’ Twitter account The young and the restless sent his condolences to Clary’s friends and family in a tweet. Clary made an appearance in the first episode of the series. Clary was married to Natalie Cantor for 32 years before she died in 1997.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/robert-clary-dies-at-96 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos