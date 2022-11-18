Duo to animate a workshop before animating a concert

PORT TOWNSEND — A vocal workshop will precede a concert by Elizabeth LaPrelle and Brian Dolphin in Port Townsend on Friday.
The workshop will take place from 1-3pm at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona St., Port Townsend. Admission is $20.
La Prelle and Dolphin will teach some of their favorite traditional and original American lullabies that they have arranged for two- and three-part harmony. The limit is 30 people; masks and vaccination records are required.
The concert of traditional and original harmonies begins at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.
La Prelle and Dolphin are a married duo who share a love of vocal harmonies, traditional songs and heartfelt originals.
La Prelle is a ballad singer and scholar from rural Virginia and Dolphin is a songwriter, producer and ethnomusicologist who has studied folk music all over the world.
They both taught at Voiceworks last summer.
“There will be many string instruments and decades of experience at these events,” according to a press release.
“A concert with them is like being invited to their kitchen table, so very welcoming, and you will sometimes be invited to sing.”
For more information, see www.quimpergrange.com.