Robert Clary, actor of Hogans Heroes, dies at 96





Robert Clary, a French survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II who played a feisty prisoner of war in the improbable 1960s sitcom Hogans Heroes, died Nov. 16 at his home in Beverly Hills, California. He was 96 years old. His niece Brenda Hancock confirmed the death but did not provide a cause. Mr Clary began his career in Paris as a nightclub singer and appeared on stage in musicals and had small film roles before appearing in Hogans Heroes. The CBS comedy, in which Allied soldiers in a POW camp beat their clownish German Army captors with spy schemes, played the war strictly for laughs during its run from 1965 to 1971. The 5 foot 1 Mr. Clary sported a beret and a sardonic smile as Cpl. Louis LeBeau. Mr Clary was the last surviving original star of the sitcom which included Bob Crane, Richard Dawson, Larry Hovis and Ivan Dixon as prisoners. Werner Klemperer and John Banner, who played their captors, were European Jews who fled Nazi persecution before the war. Mr. Clary remained publicly silent about his own experience of the war until 1980, when, Mr. Clary said, he was pressured to speak out by those who denied or diminished the effort orchestrated by the Nazi Germany to exterminate the Jews. Twelve of his immediate family members, his parents and 10 siblings, were killed by the Nazis, Mr. Clary wrote in a biography posted on his website. A documentary about Mr. Clary’s childhood and horror years at the hands of the Nazis, Robert Clary, A5714: A Memoir of Liberation, was released in 1985. The forearms of concentration camp prisoners were tattooed with identification numbers, A5714 being Mr. Clarys lifetime mark. In 1997, he was among dozens of Holocaust survivors whose portraits and stories were included in The Triumphant Spirit, a book by photographer Nick Del Calzo. I beg the next generation not to do what people have done for centuries, hate others because of their skin, the shape of their eyes or their religious preferences, Mr. Clary said in an interview with the ‘era. Mr Clary was born Robert Max Widerman in Paris on March 1, 1926 and was the youngest of 14 children. He was 16 when he and most of his family were taken away by the Nazis. In the documentary, he recalls a happy childhood until he and his family were forced out of their Paris apartment and put in a crowded cattle car that transported them to concentration camps. After 31 months of captivity in several concentration camps, he was liberated from the Buchenwald death camp by American troops. Back in Paris, where he found two older sisters who had avoided the death camps, he worked as singer and recorded songs that became popular in America. After arriving in the United States in 1949, he moved from club dates and recording to Broadway musicals, including 1952’s New Faces, and then to movies. He appeared in films such as Thief of Damascus (1952), A New Kind of Love (1963) and The Hindenburg (1975). He has also starred in soap operas such as The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives and The Bold and the Beautiful. Mr Clary married Natalie Cantor, the daughter of singer-actor Eddie Cantor, in 1965. She died in 1997. He had no children. He said he didn’t feel bad about the comedy on Hogans Heroes despite the tragedy of his family’s devastating wartime experience. It was completely different,” he once explained. “I know they [POWs] had a terrible life, but compared to concentration camps and gas chambers, it was like a vacation.

