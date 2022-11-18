District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton named Superintendent of the Year District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton named Superintendent of the Year





Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton was named Superintendent Joseph E. Hill of the Year by the National Alliance of Black School Educators. “I am truly honored to serve this incredible community and honored to receive this recognition,” Horton said in a statement to students and families. “It’s representative of so many people who work tirelessly on behalf of our students every day.” The award is named after the first black superintendent of District 65 and one of the founding members of NABSE. It honors current superintendents who “have demonstrated a quality of leadership that has resulted in significant positive outcomes for students of African descent.” Horton became the superintendent of District 65 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2020. Under Horton’s leadership, the district implemented a set of strategies to improve student achievement with its MIRACLES Continuous Improvement Plan during the 2020-21 school year. Since then, the district has continued to release a MIRACLES in Action report twice each school year to monitor district-wide improvement efforts. According to Horton’s reflection after the 2020-21 school year action report, the program aims to help educators continue student growth, build partnerships with families and ensure long-term financial sustainability. term of the district, among other actions. District 65 is also working to continue its student assignment plan to ensure all students have access to a neighborhood school with adequate programming. The student assignment plan includes changes to attendance limits and a funding plan for building a new school in the majority-black 5th Ward. The 5th district has did not have a neighborhood public school for 43 years, following the closure of the Foster School in 1979. Horton said the district continues to make significant progress in supporting its students. “The sky’s the limit and we’re just getting started,” Horton said in the statement. Horton will receive the award at the 50th Anniversary Conference of the National Alliance of Black School Educators to be held Nov. 30-December 4 in National Harbor, Maryland. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @selenakuznikov Related stories: — Superintendent Devon Horton talks about blended learning and racial equity goals — Superintendent Horton presents District 65 community updates on finances and upcoming plans — D65 Expands Teacher Residency Program and Introduces Teacher Apprenticeship Program to Strengthen Community Impact

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2022/11/16/city/district-65-superintendent-devon-horton-awarded-superintendent-of-the-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos