Bollywood Roundup: Rasika Dugal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, and more…

Rasika Dugal Recalls Her First Day As ‘Mirzapur’ Beena Tripathi

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugalwho is known for her work in OTT shows “Delhi Crime” and “Mirzapur”, recently shared her journey to becoming Beena in “Mirzapur” as the crime drama recorded four years since the release of its first season.

Walking down memory lane, the actress opened up about her first day on set: “The first day I was Beena, I was, of course, excited but also nervous – I had never played a role so sassy than this. It turned out to be easier than I imagined. The directors have always been encouraging and we have a strong cast that only gets better with each season.

Expressing his gratitude to the director and casting director, Rasika added, “I am so grateful that the directors and casting directors at Casting Bay thought to think outside the box and imagined me in a role so different from who I am and so different from the other roles I had played until then.

Rasika recently finished filming the third season of “Mirzapur”. His other upcoming projects include “Spike”, “Adhura”, “Fairy Folk” and “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli”.

Kartik Aaryan: ‘Freddy’ is not a conventional Bollywood hero

Mumbai– For the Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, working in his upcoming streaming movie “Freddy” came with a lot of self-exploration as he got to play with another side of himself. In his opinion, the titular character is not a conventional Bollywood hero, but someone with dark undertones.

The film chronicles the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala (played by Kartik), who is a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who likes to play with his toy planes, the only friend he has is his pet turtle ‘Hardy’.

Giving insight into his character, Aaryan said, “The character is dark – he’s not your conventional Bollywood hero. You don’t consider him a hero at all. My character in Freddy helped me explore another side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every stage as an actor.

Sharing his excitement at being part of the film, the actor said, “It’s different. It is striking. It’s a dark thriller that’s been missing for a while. Freddy leaves you at the edge of your seat at every corner. It’s a very special film for me, and I hope audiences appreciate the effort and everything we tried to do with the film.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd., NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, and directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film stars Alaya F in the female lead role.

Ranveer Singh Wraps ‘Cirkus’ Filming, Hints At ‘Master Plans’ For Promotions

Mumbai– bollywood star Ranveer Singhwho recently won the Etoile d’Or (Golden Star) award at the ongoing Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco, has shared an update regarding his upcoming film ‘Cirkus’, which sees him once again teaming up with director Rohit Shetty after ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’ (which saw him perform an extended cameo).

The actor recently took to his Instagram to share a photo with Shetty from filming “Cirkus.” The two were seen sharing a lighthearted moment with actor Varun ‘Choocha’ Sharma and crew members in a retro setup with colorful cars, a Shetty signature, all around. Rohit, true to his directing role in the film, can be seen sitting on the grass with a walkie-talkie in his pocket.

Ranveer also hinted in his caption that the “mass blockbuster master” (Shetty) has some promotional “master plans” up his sleeve.

Ranveer captioned the photo: “Drawing khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter Filmmaker ke Mass-ter Plans!!! Buahahahaha! @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez @fukravarun #CircusThisChristmas.

‘Cirkus’ also features an ensemble cast of comedy stars from Hindi cinema, including Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra, who have both worked with Rohit Shetty for the past 15 years in the comedy verse ‘Golmaal’.

The industry is banking on Ranveer’s “Cirkus” and Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathan” to bring audiences back to theaters.

Varun Dhawan: “People apply a spray on the head to grow hair, I applied it on my ear”

Mumbai– bollywood actor Varun Dhawanwho is awaiting the release of his next film “Bhediya”, recently opened up about his preparation to play a wolf in the film on an episode of “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

Varun talked about his transformation from a person to a Bhediya (wolf) and how long the makeup process took.

He said: “For this role, I had been with an animal flow teacher for about 6 months. Too much hard work was needed to get the right physique as the director (Amar Kaushik) didn’t want my body to be tight and asked to cut the muscles. He had asked for a flexible body.

Varun started his acting career with the 2012 film ‘Student Of The Year’ and later acted in films in ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, ‘Dilwale’, ‘Judwaa 2’, ‘ABCD 2’ and many more.

The actor is currently traveling across the country to promote his film and he recently appeared on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with his co-stars Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and director Amar Kaushik.

Reminiscing about filming the movie, he added, “For one scene, I had to walk through a wall over and over as I was doing it with all my energy and going through the wall. We did about 16 takes for this scene and in the end the crew had to put some padding and fix it. Then when I executed the shot with the same energy, I rebounded. This shot was the most difficult scene of my entire career.

From ‘Drishyam 2’, a busy year 2023 awaits Tabu

Angels- Taboo, which will be seen on the big screen from Friday, November 18, the day of the highly anticipated worldwide release of “Drishyam 2”, is on a roll. She starred in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” one of the very few Bollywood hits of 2022 in a box office landscape littered with flops, and has starred in four other films since then, reports “Variety.”

“Drishyam 2” is the first of these films. It is the sequel to the 2015 hit “Drishyam” and both are Hindi remakes of Malayalam “Drishyam” movies (2013 and 2021) starring Mohanlal.

In the first film, Tabu plays a senior police officer whose son disappears under mysterious circumstances after being involved in an unsavory incident.

In “Drishyam 2”, Tabu’s character is no longer on the force, but pursues an agenda against the film’s protagonist, played by Ajay Devgn. Given that the film is a suspense thriller, Tabu is understandably wary of revealing spoilers.

“We are exactly seven years away from the first part and everything that has happened in the last seven years in the world,” Tabu told ‘Variety’. “You see, my character is no longer an active police officer. She retired voluntarily and moved abroad. But of course she has a presence in the story when she returns. You see Akshaye Khanna as the best cop who takes charge of things in part two.

Tabu has also completed work on another remake – “Bholaa”, adapted from the 2019 hit Tamil-language thriller “Kaithi”, directed by and starring Devgn. The actor, who has worked with Tabu in several films since 1994, paid him the ultimate compliment by recasting the cop role played by male actor Narain in the original as a woman, “Variety” adds.

‘Splitsvilla X4’: Sunny Leone asks Dhruvin Bhasin to slow down, shut her mouth

Mumbai– Competitors of “Splitsvilla X4” Joshua Chabbra and Dhruvin Bhasin got into a fight over a female competitor at a level where the host sunny leon had to intervene. The fight got to the point that Dhruvin called Joshua a “misogynist”.

25-year-old contestant Joshua, a model and self-proclaimed playboy, was seen physically dragging contestant Kashish Ratnani in a previous episode, which was fine with him.

But Dhruvin, a content creator by profession, got angry and couldn’t help but fight.

In the next episode, Dhruvin addressed the subject and pointed out that Joshua threatened him unnecessarily and they both got into a physical fight which was stopped by other contestants.

In response to this, Sunny Leone chimed in and said, “Dhruvin slow down and shut your mouth. It is already clear that Kashish agrees with this. I might not be okay with that, Arjun’s wife might not be okay with that, and other girls might not be okay with that, but she’s fine. Kashish herself asked him to take her.

To everyone’s surprise, Dhruvin still couldn’t stomach the actions and called out Joshua for his misogynistic behavior. (IANS)