Holiday bazaars planned for the weekend





Holiday bazaars are planned for the northern Olympic peninsula this weekend. SEQUIM Photos with Santa Claus SEQUIM — The Olympic Peninsula Humane Society will host Pictures with Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cindy Marie Photography will take free photos of pets or the whole family at Kitty City Campus, 91 S. Boyce Road. Donations are appreciated. Nature Holiday Shop SEQUIM — The Holiday Nature Mart will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The market is at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road. Nature Mart offers handcrafted gifts and ornaments; floral arrangements and wreath making; baked goods; and vacation photo shoots. Proceeds support education programs and operations of the Dungeness River Nature Center. For more information, call 360-681-4076 or visit www.dungenessrivercenter.org. Christmas Bazaar SEQUIM — There is a Christmas bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The bazaar is in the multi-purpose hall of Faith Lutheran Preschool, 354 W. Cedar St. Fundraising includes craft items, gift baskets and baked goods. Lunch is available. Proceeds go to the school. Annual Holiday Bazaar SEQUIM — The Sequim Guild at Seattle Children’s Hospital will hold its 16th annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The annual bazaar is held at Macleay Hall, 290 Mcleay Road. The bazaar showcases over 35 local craft artists. Mrs. Claus’ kitchen will serve chili, turkey noodle soup, three kinds of quiches and desserts. For more information, call Carol Labbe at 360-683-7130 or email [email protected]; Pam Herd at 360-683-3089 or by email at [email protected]; or Corky Schadler at 360-681-7514 or email [email protected] Christmas bazaar SEQUIM – Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America will host a Christmas bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The bazaar is located in the Dungeness Valley Lutheran Church, 925 N. Sequim Ave. The bazaar offers handcrafted gifts, vintage treasures and holiday desserts. All profits are donated to local charities. PORT ANGELES Holiday Bazaar, Bake Sale PORT ANGELES — The First Presbyterian Church in Port Angeles will hold its holiday bazaar and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The bazaar is at the church, 139 W. Eighth St. The sale includes 20 vendor tables as well as baked goods. Profits go to Manna. If your organization is holding a holiday bazaar, please email details to [email protected] news.com.



