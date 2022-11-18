News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood Invites the Community to Celebrate 38 Years of Cityhood on West Hollywood Dayon Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at two events showcasing community spirit and civic pride in West Hollywood. West Hollywood Day will begin early with a community gathering from 8 to 10 a.m. at the West Hollywood City Hall Community Plaza, located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard. Members of the West Hollywood City Council along with city staff will gather in the plaza, located between the automated parking lot and the City Hall entrance on N. Sweetzer Avenue, to connect with members of the community over coffee and snacks. RSVP is not required; community members are encouraged to come. In the evening, the City of West Hollywood will host its annual State of the Community event with a reception and mixer from 6-8 p.m. at the Citys West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center, located at 8750 El Tovar Place. (next to West Hollywood Library). Join Citys executive team, staff, and leaders in celebrating Cityhood and engaging in conversation about new initiatives, upcoming work plans, and major projects in West Hollywood. The festive event will include light appetizers, drinks, live entertainment and a formal program. RSVPs are required to: Celebrate-WeHo.eventbrite.com. Nearly forty years ago, West Hollywoods Cityhood was proposed by an unlikely coalition of LGBTQ activists, seniors, and renters. These groups have come together to form a city like no other with progressive policies and strong protections for tenants’ rights. Through tireless determination, the City of West Hollywood was officially incorporated as an independent municipality on November 29, 1984. Previously, West Hollywood was an unincorporated area of ​​Los Angeles County. The City of West Hollywood is continually setting new standards for other municipalities, not only as a leader in many critical social movements, including: HIV and AIDS advocacy; affordable and inclusive housing; LGBTQ rights, civil rights and human rights; Women’s rights; protection of our environment; and animal rights but also in: fiscal responsibility; town planning; Infrastructure; social service programs; wellness and recreation programs; seniors services and aging-in-place programs; public and community arts; and community engagement. For more information, please contact Paolo Kespradit, City of West Hollywood Management Analyst, at (323) 848-6556 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. The city of West Hollywood remains in a local emergency declared in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Citys coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus. For reporters and members of the media who would like additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

