Gang inspired by the Bollywood film ‘Special-26 busted, 9 arrested





New Delhi, 17 November 2022 – Inspired by the Bollywood film ‘Special 26’, a gang that attempted to extort Rs 15-20 crore from the chairman of a Mumbai-based company by sending them fake management notices application (ED), was arrested by Delhi Police Criminal Section. Police said they arrested nine people, including an Assam Rifles police chief, from the gang. Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to nab other defendants which also includes a Delhi-based lawyer. The defendants have been identified as Akhilesh Mishra, Darshan Harish, Vinod Kumar Patel, Dharmender Kumar Giri, Naresh Mahto, Asrar Ali, Vishnu Prasad, Devender Kumar Dubey and Gajender alias Guddu. Addressing a press conference, Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), said the resident of Navi Mumbai and the chairman of Nippon India Paints recently received two notices from ED and his colleague was then told by an Akhilesh that ED has registered a case against them and soon they will be in big trouble but he can help them settle the case through his sources. “Akhilesh, his son and Darshan again contacted the complainant and let him know that he had confirmed from ED sources. He promised them that he could sort it out with the help of his liaison in the emergency office,” Yadav said. The plaintiff contacted Akhilesh who initially demanded a ransom of Rs 2-3 crore and then requested to meet in Delhi. On November 12, the plaintiff met the defendants Akhilesh and Darshan at Mumbai airport. “The defendant told the plaintiff that properties worth thousands of crores had been found by ED and that this matter would only be settled with payment in crores of rupees. traveling to go to Delhi and sort things out at the ED office in Delhi,” the official said. Air tickets for the two defendants were booked by the victim and a meeting was also arranged at the Ashoka Hotel in Delhi. “During the meeting, the defendants increased their demands to Rs 20 crore for negotiation and settlement. The victim then contacted the police, following which a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and an investigation was initiated,” the official said. The accused duo were apprehended in the Ashoka Hotel’s tea room. During questioning, the defendants revealed that three of their associates were present in a room at the same hotel. “Acting on the information, a police team raided the hotel and caught Vinod Kumar Patel, Dharmender Kumar Giri and Naresh Mahto on the spot while the other gang members Asrar Ali, Vishnu Prasad and Devender Kumar Dubey were apprehended at Khan Market,” the official said. “The whole conspiracy was meticulously planned and crafted and each role was precisely defined and implemented,” the official added. (Agency) CLICK HERE to like the YesPunjab.com Facebook page for regular updates

