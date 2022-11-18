Ticketmaster cancels public ticket sales for Taylor Swift tours





Ticketmaster has canceled the public sale of tickets for Taylor Swifts The Eras Tour which was scheduled to take place on Friday, November 18. on general sale. The company job Social Media: Due to extremely high demands on the ticketing systems and insufficient ticket inventory remaining to meet this demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swifts The Eras Tour has been cancelled. Ticketmasters’ decision to cancel the public onsale follows a week of outrage involving The tour of eras. The Verified Fan presale that took place on November 15 descended into chaos after Ticketmasters website crashed due to fan demand, while tons of fans who lined up had to wait over two hours for a chance to buy tickets. Other fans were sent to a waiting list. [ Review: Taylor Swift gets dark on Midnights ] Due to the November 15 fiasco, the Capital One Tours presale originally scheduled for that day was postponed to November 16. The sale to the general public was still set for November 18 but has now been cancelled. Ticketmaster released a lengthy explanation following the backlash, attempting to explain why its website crashed. The company said the staggering number of bot attacks along with fan demand drove unprecedented traffic to our site, resulting in a total of 3.5 billion system requests, 4 times our previous peak. The Eras Tour ended up breaking a Ticketmaster record as more than two million tickets were sold on Nov. 15 for the Swifts’ shows, the most tickets ever sold by any artist in a single day. Even when strong sales demand goes perfectly from a technology standpoint, many fans end up empty-handed, Ticketmaster said. For example: based on the volume of traffic to our site, Taylor would need to perform over 900 shows in a stadium (nearly 20 times the number of shows she does), i.e. one show in a stadium every night for the next 2.5 years. Ticketmaster has yet to announce when the sale to the general public will now take place.

