Happy Birthday Nayanthara: Meet the ‘Lady Superstar’ making Bollywood foray with Jawan





It is an age-old trend for any great South Indian actress to venture into Hindi and broaden her horizons. From Sridevi to Jayaprada via Asin, Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia, examples abound. However, the successes of these migrations are few and far between. Now Nayanthara is joining the bandwagon. But Nayanthara is unique in that Bollywood came knocking on her door rather than the other way around. Even at the peak of her career, the actress chose to rule the South with a lot of momentum rather than pursue the Bollywood dream. Maybe that’s why she’s affectionately called Lady Superstar by southern audiences. Now, on her 38th birthday, if you want to know more about the female lead role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, you’ve come to the right place.

Nayanthara’s birth name is Diana Mariam Kurian. Born to Malayali parents in Karnataka, Nayanthara spent her early days in Bangalore Delhi and Gujarat, eventually settling with her family in her father’s hometown of Thiruvalla, Kerala. A few months ago, a video of Nayanthara from his anchor days went viral. Nayan’s immense transformation from being a girl-next-door to a stunning actor surprised fans. It also reflected the actor’s long and changing journey. After her early days as a presenter and model, an acting opportunity presented itself to her. The makers of Manassinakkare (2003) approached her for a lead role in the Malayalam film. Reluctantly, Diana, then 19, agreed to the film, which turned out to be a hit. Other opportunities presented themselves to her. Among them was Sarathkumars’ Tamil film Ayya (2005). Even before the film’s release, Nayanthara was roped in for Rajinikanths Chandramukhi (2005). Less than two years after her debut, Nayanthara was paired with the Superstar. And now, after two decades, she is known as Lady Superstar. Nayanthara quickly made his foray into the Telugu film industry with Lakshmi (2006), which turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of the year. Thus, the actor’s rise to stardom became instantaneous. Still, she chose to play unique roles. The case in point is the film E. by the deceased filmmaker Jananathan. The actor played the role of a bar dancer in the film opposite Jiiva. And that’s when Nayanthara went through a huge body transformation losing a lot of weight. She was seen in an ultra-glamorous avatar in Ajiths Billa. Then came the series of wonderful performances in films like Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Boss Engira Bhaskaran, Sri Rama Rajyam, Raja Rani and Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. However, Nayanthara became a bankable solo heroine in 2017, when she starred in the films Dora and Aramm. That year changed things for both Nayanthara and the film industry. Producers began to capitalize on the trend of female-centric films, and Nayanthara was at the forefront of change. She continued her success with Kolamaavu Kokila and Immaika Nodigal. Not just with movies, but even in his personal life, Nayanthara has made some shameless decisions. After two sour relationships that made headlines, the actor began dating Naanum Rowdy Thaan director Vignesh Shivan. The couple never bothered to answer questions about their relationship for a long time, but continued to show their love for each other. Recently, they once again made the news when they announced to the world that they were parents, which sparked a lot of debate and investigation about surrogacy. And as always, Nayanthara emerged victorious. Over the years, many actresses have achieved superstar status like Savitri and Padmini. Manorama, Radhika and Sarika were also often referred to as Lady Sivaji Ganesan. However, Nayanthara enjoys a unique position in the industry. Although the aforementioned veterans were acting even in their 40s, their roles were mostly reduced to supporting characters. On the other hand, at 38, Nayanthara is still on top with roles on par with the heroes of the film. It’s safe to say that Nayanthara has set something of a precedent in an industry where the career span of heroines is much shorter than that of heroes.

