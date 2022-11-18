50-year-old regular at Salem’s Hollywood Tavern wins million-dollar Powerball prize

Most mornings when you walk into the Hollywood Tavern in northeast Salem, you’ll be greeted by the back of Brooks Keebey’s head.

The 82-year-old has been a regular since 1972 and always sits where the bar bends. Even when he’s not there, staff and regulars nod to the empty chair in the corner when his name pops up.

On Monday, Keebey bought $10 worth of Powerball tickets, although he usually buys Keno tickets. On Tuesday, he scanned it at the bar.

I stuck the thing in there, and it says see lottery, he said at the bar Thursday morning. Later, a staff member double-checked by scanning the ticket on his phone.

The app went and it just started exploding, he laughed and described the digital confetti on the screen. And pretty soon, he walks out with a million dollars.

Keebey, who retired from truck driving in 2013, is one of two million-dollar winners in the state in what is the biggest jackpot in lottery history according to Oregon Lottery.

He plans to spend the money to take care of business, that’s all, he said. I’m in no rush to do anything.

He plans to give his longtime partner Nancy a more accessible car with some trunk space. She was driving her 1970 Ford Torino.

No one else drives this car, he says. Only five people were behind the wheel, there are only two other people still alive, apart from me.

He also kept the oversized million dollar check, which his partner placed above the fireplace in their home.

When bartender Amber Lisac, the owners’ daughter, asked him where she should hang smaller memorial signs, he shrugged. He prefers less attention.

I can’t do much about it. I mean, the whole country knows that now, he laughs.

It’s not the first time the bar – or even the Keebeys family – has seen a winning ticket. Several years ago, Lisac won around $74,000 with an 8-place finish, and then Keebeys’ partner did it a few weeks later.

She called me the other day and she said okay, you won an 8 spot, then I won it. Well, we just got a Powerball, so now it’s your turn, Lisac said.

On Wednesday, the night Keebeys’ winning ticket was announced, bartender Katie Anderson breathlessly recounted the event while rushing between filling drinks, closing tabs and opening beers.

Anderson is the one who sold Keebey the winning ticket.

I think it’s the craziest thing in the whole world that I could sell, she said smiling. Because I don’t think it will happen to me again.

Do you get anything for it? Someone called from the bar.

No, she said laughing.

The next morning however, Keebey expressed different plans.

I will still do something nice for her. Christmas is coming, he says.

Keebey with a million dollar check from the Oregon Lottery (Courtesy/Oregon Lottery)

Contact journalist Abbey McDonald:[email protected]or 503-704-0355.

