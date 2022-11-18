Entertainment
50-year-old regular at Salem’s Hollywood Tavern wins million-dollar Powerball prize
Most mornings when you walk into the Hollywood Tavern in northeast Salem, you’ll be greeted by the back of Brooks Keebey’s head.
The 82-year-old has been a regular since 1972 and always sits where the bar bends. Even when he’s not there, staff and regulars nod to the empty chair in the corner when his name pops up.
On Monday, Keebey bought $10 worth of Powerball tickets, although he usually buys Keno tickets. On Tuesday, he scanned it at the bar.
I stuck the thing in there, and it says see lottery, he said at the bar Thursday morning. Later, a staff member double-checked by scanning the ticket on his phone.
The app went and it just started exploding, he laughed and described the digital confetti on the screen. And pretty soon, he walks out with a million dollars.
Keebey, who retired from truck driving in 2013, is one of two million-dollar winners in the state in what is the biggest jackpot in lottery history according to Oregon Lottery.
He plans to spend the money to take care of business, that’s all, he said. I’m in no rush to do anything.
He plans to give his longtime partner Nancy a more accessible car with some trunk space. She was driving her 1970 Ford Torino.
No one else drives this car, he says. Only five people were behind the wheel, there are only two other people still alive, apart from me.
He also kept the oversized million dollar check, which his partner placed above the fireplace in their home.
When bartender Amber Lisac, the owners’ daughter, asked him where she should hang smaller memorial signs, he shrugged. He prefers less attention.
I can’t do much about it. I mean, the whole country knows that now, he laughs.
It’s not the first time the bar – or even the Keebeys family – has seen a winning ticket. Several years ago, Lisac won around $74,000 with an 8-place finish, and then Keebeys’ partner did it a few weeks later.
She called me the other day and she said okay, you won an 8 spot, then I won it. Well, we just got a Powerball, so now it’s your turn, Lisac said.
On Wednesday, the night Keebeys’ winning ticket was announced, bartender Katie Anderson breathlessly recounted the event while rushing between filling drinks, closing tabs and opening beers.
Anderson is the one who sold Keebey the winning ticket.
I think it’s the craziest thing in the whole world that I could sell, she said smiling. Because I don’t think it will happen to me again.
Do you get anything for it? Someone called from the bar.
No, she said laughing.
The next morning however, Keebey expressed different plans.
I will still do something nice for her. Christmas is coming, he says.
Contact journalist Abbey McDonald:[email protected]or 503-704-0355.
JUST THE FACTS, FOR SALE We report on your community with care and depth, fairness and accuracy. Receive local news that matters to you. Subscribe to Salem Reporter. Click on I want to subscribe!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.salemreporter.com/2022/11/17/a-50-year-regular-at-salems-hollywood-tavern-wins-1-million-powerball-prize/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 50-year-old regular at Salem’s Hollywood Tavern wins million-dollar Powerball prize
- Cleveland reports first monkeypox-related death.news
- Bengaluru engineer got job at Google after 10 years of trying, says he applied every year but got rejected
- FEDERAL EXPERT: Large cascading earthquakes in northern BC ‘very likely’ due to fracking
- Report: Trump told Republicans to approve it ASAP or face the consequences
- Anthony Albanese navigated the G20 one handshake at a time
- PS5 Spider-Man sequel overhauls Harry Osborne due to actor’s age
- Ohio State football is hoping but not expecting Jaxon Smith-Njigba to play again this season
- President Xi Jinping meets with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong
- Happy Birthday Nayanthara: Meet the ‘Lady Superstar’ making Bollywood foray with Jawan
- Fashion show benefits Casa Pacifica
- Former Trump allies speak out against Trump running in 2024