Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski’s Relationship Is Still Very New – Hollywood Life





Emily Ratajkowski and pete davidson have been spending time together for the past few weeks and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they first met in the spring of 2021, while filming the slasher movie Bodies, bodies, bodies. The film was produced by Emily’s ex-husband, Sebastian Bear McClard35, and according to our insider, the My Body author, 31, spent a lot of time hanging out on set during filming, where she crossed paths with the 29-year-old former SNL. Rock and Emily first met when Sebastian and Rock worked together on Bodies. It wasn’t strange seeing Emily visiting Sebastian on set. Rock would make everyone in the movie and behind the scenes laugh and it became very family friendly, the source shared. More about pete davidson Emily filed for divorce from Sebastian on September 8, per page 6, but according to the shoot, they seemed totally happy together while filming in 2021. Still, added the same source, no one who was involved in the production was surprised to learn that Rock and Emily are now dating. Pete is also newly single, after he and Kim Kardashian42 years old, officially stopped on August 5. The SKIMS founder and comedian dated for nine months and had a very public relationship amid Kim’s lengthy divorce from the rapper Kanye West, 45. Since the split, Pete hasn’t been linked to anyone new so far, and a second source says it won’t be a shock if he and Emily get serious. Emilys went out with Rock a few times it’s still very new at this point and she’s having fun and putting no expectations or labels on it. She really wants to stay single for a while and not fall back into a relationship. Sure, Rockis extremely charming, and that’s definitely the relationship type, so it won’t shock anyone if he ends up making her his girlfriend. Neither Emily nor Pete has publicly commented on the romance rumors, but the brunette beauty sent fans on Twitter into a frenzy when she liked Dionne Warwicks Tweeter on the dating of King of Staten Island featured on November 14. Hot Items Currently trendy now



I’ll be dating Pete Davidson next. Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 14, 2022 In November 2021, Emily and Pete starred together in an ad campaign for luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles which may be seen here. Emily revealed to Hustle in a campaign interview that she and Pete were already friends before filming. I loved the cast Pete and Adwoa [Aboah] are both friends, she told the entertainment outlet. Later that month, she sang Petes’ praises during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers it can be seen here. I think he’s awesome. He’s a professional, she shared in her interview. You should know about Pete, and he got into character in a real way. The model added, Hes got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive. When Seth admitted he wondered how Pete could be a role model, Emily fought for the comic and said, “I feel like only other men feel that way.” The guys are like wow, what does this guy have and I’m like he looks super charming. He is vulnerable. He is adorable. Her nail polish is awesome. It seems good! Related link Related: Pete Davidson’s Romantic Story: From Ariana and Kim K. to Meeting Emily Ratajkowski

