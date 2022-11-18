How Houston actor Dylan Godwin became the go-to star of the Alley

Dylan Godwin rehearses for the staging of ‘A Christmas Carol’ at the Alley Theater Photo: Raquel Natalicchio/staff photographer

Towards the end of Alley Theaters production of Clue last summer, Dylan Godwin died a thousand times each night.

OK, maybe not a thousand, but at least a few. His character, butler and de facto emcee Wadsworth, twisted, twisted, fell to the ground, then got up and did it again several times.

There’s like two lines in the script and then it says, Freeform improvisation, he said in a recent interview. I just ran with it. It was so stupid. Some nights I died maybe five times.

It was a jaw-dropping piece of physical comedy, the icing on the cake of a sweet evening of frenetic theater.

Tall, lanky and full of energy, Godwin, 38, has been quite conspicuous in Alley lately. He played Shakespeare, opposite Matthew Amendts Christopher Marlowe, in Born With Teeth. That was him on that big Clue billboard on Interstate 10 during that run of shows. That’s him, grinning in a mustache and stovepipe hat with a sea urchin-like boy on his shoulders, in posters for the Alleys production of A Christmas Carol, which runs from November 18 to December 30. Godwin plays Bob Cratchit, optimistic underling of David Raineys smokes Scrooge, in an all-new production adapted and directed by Alley art director Rob Melrose.

Dylan Godwin as Will in the Alley Theatre’s production of “Born with Teeth”. Photo: Lynn Lane

Not bad for a kid from Athens, Texas, a city in East Texas with a population of around 13,000. One of nine members of the Alley’s resident acting company, he learned to thrive in an atmosphere where boys are expected to play football, not perform. At an early age, he found community theater refuge at the Henderson County Performance Arts Center. It was there that at the age of eight he saw a production of A Streetcar Named Desire that got his imagination racing. His friends mother played Blanche DuBois.

I remember being so thrilled, he said, to take a break from Christmas Carol rehearsals. I was transported. Also, as a gay guy, with Tennessee Williams, there was all this current going through there. the lights come on and they’re like, “What’s next? What’s next? And that’s no short show, especially for an eight-year-old brain. So I guess, in short, that I saw myself in Blanche DuBois.

It was in Athens that Godwin met fellow Henderson alumnus Adam Gibbs, a friend since childhood and an actor (but not a company member) at Alley, where he would also appear in A Christmas Carol.”

Alley actor Dylan Godwin in the spotlight as he rehearses for ‘A Christmas Carol’ at the Alley Theater Photo: Raquel Natalicchio/staff photographer

He’s a one-man unicorn, says Gibbs, who also lodged with Godwin in Houston. There is no one like him in the whole world. He has unfettered wit and talent and a total commitment to the craft. Hes not just a good actor by nature. He worked all his life to be like this.

A graduate in musical theater at Sam Houston State University, Godwin came to Houston in his freshman year for an internship at Theater Under the Stars (or TUTS). He liked the city enough to stay there. He has been with Alley for 13 years, the last five as a member of the company. It will be his twelfth Christmas carol there, which is one of the reasons he’s glad Alley is trying something different this year.

Unlike past productions of Alley Christmas Carol, this one sticks pretty close to Dickens’ original short story. I answer a little more to this one, says Godwin. What’s so wonderful about Dickens is the way he writes the dialogue. His voice as a narrator is so picky and intelligent. He will raise a point, but then he will come back to the point, then he will come back to it again. To me, that’s why you read Dickens. In the same way that Cervantes masters the Spanish language, Dickens masters the English language. Rob was really able to use that in this production.

Soon, Godwin will hit the road with Born With Teeth, as Alley’s production lands at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis for a month-long run in March. This means another English accent for Godwin, who seems to specialize in these areas.

I’ve played British guys, and often British guys who write with a quill, he says. There’s little differences between them, accent and everything, no matter what region they’re from. But I would like to do a piece soon where I don’t use a British accent.

Dying, however, is not a problem.










