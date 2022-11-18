Entertainment
Nazanin Boniadi calls on Hollywood to raise awareness of Iranian regime’s brutality
Nazanin Boniadi, star of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, harnesses her own power: the power of her voice and her platform, to draw attention to what she calls the brutality of the regime currently in power in Iran.
Boniadi, who was born in Tehran but raised in London, delivered a powerful speech at the Academy Women’s Luncheon on Wednesday, calling on fellow celebrities to raise awareness of the cause and the issues plaguing Iran today.
In effect. No one in Iran is calling for reforms. The reform movement is dead. The Iranian people want the regime of the Islamic Republic gone. #MahsaAmini https://t.co/cIGr86J0WY
Nazanin Boniadi (@NazaninBoniadi) November 11, 2022
His speech follows months-long protests in Iran, sparked by the September arrest of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after vice squads discovered that wearing the hijab incorrectly was a violation of her Politics. She was seen by witnesses being beaten by police in a police van.
Since then, there have been ongoing protests in Iran, where schoolgirls, students and ordinary women are throwing off their hijabs in protest. 15,000 demonstrators were arrested and five were sentenced to death.
This illegitimate regime must go. https://t.co/axRpLGrbIl
Nazanin Boniadi (@NazaninBoniadi) November 17, 2022
For Boniadi, the death penalty must be applied to the regime.
Iranian women have caused a paradigm shift by openly challenging a system of patriarchal misogyny that has subjugated them for four decades, she said during her moving speech, and they have won allies in different sectors of Iranian society. by doing it. We certainly have a lot to learn from them.
How can we, the creative community, turn our outrage into meaningful action and stop the Iranian authorities from crushing another uprising? she continued. One way is to use our profile and our platform to shine a light on injustice.
“I stand here with the ability to protest injustices as over 15,000 protesters have been arrested and hundreds killed, including women and children, for protesting peacefully in my home country over the past 2 months. .” https://t.co/zYdpsuj05Q
Variety (@Variety) November 17, 2022
Her audience included Claire Foy, Tessa Thompson, Janicza Bravo, Kerry Condon, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Diane Warren, Marlee Matlin, Chloe Zhao, Ruth Carter and Rita Wilson, per Varietyand knowing that these powerful people can bring about change, she reminded them of what celebrities in similar causes have done in the past.
There is a lesson to be learned from Alfre Woodard, Danny Glover, Blair Underwood and several other long-standing anti-apartheid activists in the creative community, who in 1989 founded Artists for a Free South Africa and played a pivotal role to help turn the tide, she continued. They have successfully used their platforms to amplify and elevate the movement and that is exactly what we need to do for Iran right now.
She went on to detail all the ways she thinks the powerful voices of Hollywood can lend a hand:
We need the world to send a strong message to the Iranian authorities that their crimes will not go uninvestigated and unpunished. We must demand that our representatives stand unequivocally with the Iranian people and hold the Islamic Republic regime accountable for its crimes under international law.
Dear activist friends, remember that if there were no opposition to freedom and justice, we would not have to defend them.
It comes with the territory and the more impact we have, the louder and more vitriolic the oppressors become.
Continue to shed light on the truth.#MahsaAmini
Nazanin Boniadi (@NazaninBoniadi) November 16, 2022
Please continue to amplify the voice of the Iranian people on social media by following and sharing information from credible activists and organizations. Please use the correct hashtags in these posts: #MahsaAmini and #IranRevolution.
Show up at protests and network with Iranian activists for strategic actions, like making informative videos.
Woman’s freedom of life.
Demonstration in Beverly Hills with my close friend @nazaninboniadi. She does a lot for the Iranian people. Hope is alive.#mahsaamini #feiran #cnn #FoxNews #bbc #new #abcnews #nbcnews #cbsnews #Amnesty International pic.twitter.com/glmvGrJ7kf
Shaun Toub (@ShaunToub) November 11, 2022
Donate to credible Iran-focused human rights organizations, such as Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA), Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, and Amnesty International Iran, which document and report abuses.
As creatives, we rely heavily on freedom of expression in our work, so we must do all we can to protect it wherever it is violated. Artists have a unique ability to reach the masses and influence change, which perhaps explains why the silence of artists has become a hallmark of oppressive states like the Islamic Republic. We owe it to our Iranian counterparts to support them in their fight for their most basic rights.
She then ended her speech with a microphone: So, now I ask you our largest artistic community to join us in our fight for a free Iran?
Read his full speech here.
