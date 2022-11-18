Quentin Tarantino calls the present day “the worst era in Hollywood history”





Quentin Tarantino has said the 50s, 80s and now are the worst times in Hollywood history, but why does the filmmaker feel that way?



Film legend turned podcaster Quentin Tarantino throws bombshells, his latest headache being that the Hollywood movie industry is currently in the worst shape it’s ever been.

Currently, Tarantino’s name has been in the headlines thanks to the famous director who has expressed his opinions on several topics, such as Marvel movies, probably responsible for why he has such opinions on the cinematic landscape today. today. Using his platform, in the form of The Video Archives Podcast, he hosts with longtime friend and fellow filmmaker Roger Avary, the two men behind pulp Fiction now turned their eyes to the 80s in their latest installment. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: 6 Movies Quentin Tarantino Fans Should Watch Curiously, although he admits that “the 80s were the time when [he] probably seen more movies in [his] life than ever,” it turns out that Tarantino doesn’t hold the films of that decade in the highest regard. He called the ’80s and ’50s the worst two decades for cinema, “rivaled only by the current era!” as he said in The video archive. It should be remembered that Tarantino’s self-proclaimed best film (Once upon a time in Hollywood) was released in 2019, although the director did not specify when this current era begins. While undoubtedly likely to spark controversy, Tarantino’s opinion is entirely consistent with what he’s been saying lately. Tarantino recently ruled out joining the MCU, saying, “I’m not an employee. I’m not looking for a job.” While he didn’t dive into the specifics, Tarantino isn’t big on the franchise movie model, expressing his satisfaction with the number of big movies released in 2019, despite a superhero attack, Godzillaand even a star wars sequel released that year. For what it’s worth, the 80s were still full of many classic and must-see movies, such as the brilliant, HEY, do the right thing, ghost hunters, Back to the futureand Cinema paradiseto name a few, though Tarantino isn’t the first’s biggest fan IndianaJones. Either way, the Video Archive podcast continues to be a space worth visiting for valuable insights from one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. Tarantino has said he will be retiring from acting after his 10th movie, the next in line, so he’s unlikely to stick around to watch the superhero movie craze end the way it does. had predicted. In any case, despite his scruples with contemporary films, Tarantino loves Top Gun: Maverick, like everyone. MORE: Kill Bill 3 Could Be The Perfect Final Movie For Tarantino Source: The Video Archive Podcast

