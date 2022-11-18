Why is Chevy Chase hated in Hollywood?

There are countless universal and accepted truths in this world: the sun is hot and the earth revolves around it, water has no taste, and Chevy Chase might just be in the running to be the most hated actor. of Hollywood. Over the years, many people have presented evidence to support this last point. Still, it begs the question: Was Chevy Chase always so unlovable? And where did it all start?

A founding father

Chevy Chase actually got off to a good start. He was among Saturday night lives original cast with John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman and the star of a few beloved franchises before they hit a stalemate like the National lantern holiday series and the Fletch movies. It was, of course, more recently part of NBC’s set of cult classics. Community. So what gives?

Well, for starters, Chase has suffered from several health issues over the years. After suffering a back injury on the set of SNLhe found himself addicted to prescription painkillers before finally deciding to check into the Betty Ford Center in 1986. He would also seek treatment again in 2016, this time at the Hazelden Addiction Treatment Center, which, according to his publicist, was for a tune up. regarding long-standing alcohol addiction.

Unfortunately, these personal issues aren’t the only factor in how he got his bad reputation.

Difficult to work with

If Chevy Chase was a Sim, he would definitely have the Inappropriate trait. In fact, his overly dry and sarcastic remarks more often than not bordered on crude, unnecessary, and just textbook offensive. However, there is more to his sustained history of bad behavior than just saying horrible things. From instigating fights to going out on sets, Chase has dug a hole deep enough for himself.

During his tenure on SNLhe almost had a fight with Bill Murray after insulting the latter’s physical appearance, indicating that Murrays “face was so full of pockmarks it looked like the perfect landing spot for Neil Armstrong.” Asked about Murray in a 2010 interview with Squire, Chase had this to say: Billy Murray and I fought, but we never really ended up hitting each other. We tried, but Belushi got in the middle and we both ended up hitting John. And if anyone deserved to be slapped, it was John, for instigating everything.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, if you can believe it. Terry Sweeney, SNLs very first openly gay artist, once share that in 1985, Chase floated the idea of ​​making him the subject of an AIDS sketch. Published in the book 2014 Live from New York: The full, uncensored story of Saturday Night Live as told by its stars, writers and guests, Sweeney said Chase told him saying, I have a sketch idea for you. What if we said you have AIDS and we weigh you every week? »

During the same year, he also managed to earn the ire of Robert Downey, Jr. after he decided to go after his father. Chase would have said: Wasn’t your father a successful director? What happened to him ? Boy he of course died, you know he of course went to hell.

And the endless comments and tasteless jokes are not contained in the 80s. In a 2018 interview with The Washington Posthe expressed his disgust for SNLs current sketches: “I had to look at some of it, and I just couldn’t believe it. That means a whole generation of s-heads are laughing at the worst fucking humor in the world. You know what I mean? How dare you give this generation worse s— than it already has in its lifetime? It makes me crazy.

Kind of hypocritical to call the humor of an entire generation the worst, given that its definition includes shedding light on a serious and life-threatening medical condition, it seems to me.

Either way, the comment didn’t go unnoticed, Pete Davidson chimed in and called Chase a racist during an appearance on Howard Stern. SiriusXM showwhich brings us to the topping of this shitty piece of cake.

Community

All the cast of Community said about Chase could probably have a separate article, but their accounts and all the things that have been said behind the scenes since the show ended have been bad. There was his feud with showrunner Dan Harmon, which resulted in Chase walking out on set on the final day of filming for the shows third season, and a volatile exchange of words between the two. He also left Harmon a profanity-laden voicemail, which would later be leaked. Chase put up the defense which he stormed because there was no script that day, although other accounts claim there was one, but Chase didn’t. just didn’t find it funny.

All of this, unfortunately, pales in comparison to what Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown had to endure during filming. Hed once reportedly told Glover in particular, people think you’re funnier because you’re black. This is in addition to reports who also used insults on set, in the presence of both Glover and Brown.

Glover, however, has since chosen to go an entirely different route in response to whatever Chase has thrown at him.

“I just saw Chevy as a fight time. A true artist must be okay with the end of his reign. I can’t help him if he’s struggling in the water. But I know there’s a human in there somewhere, the singer-actor said in an interview with the new yorker. Statement aligns with Harmons observation that Chase was most likely jealous of Glovers’ talent and his tales of personal apologies on Chase’s behalf, which Glover had always approached in a calm and collected manner.

All that said, one has to wonder, what does Chevy Chase have to say for itself?

Well, he remains shameless.

In a recent February 2022 interview on CBS’ This morning, Chase was asked about his infamous reputation and how literally everyone thinks of him as a jerk. The actor had this to say:

I guess you should ask them. I don’t give a fuck! I am who I am. And I love… who I am. I do not care. And it’s a part of me that I don’t care about. And I thought about it a lot. And I don’t know what to tell you, man. I do not care.

I think that speaks for itself.

