Actor Kevin Spacey will face 7 more sexual assault charges in the UK

LONDON >> Actor Kevin Spacey will be charged with seven more sex offenses in Britain, all linked to the same alleged victim, British prosecutors announced on Wednesday. This brings the number of charges the Hollywood star faces in the UK to 12.

The British Public Prosecutor’s Office said on Wednesday the charges against the former ‘House of Cards’ star were three of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one of inciting a person to engage in an activity sex without her consent. The charges relate to incidents that occurred between 2001 and 2004.

The prosecuting authority approved the charges after “a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in their investigation”, said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS’s special crime division.

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, has previously pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting three men between 2004 and 2015 when he was artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London.

His trial is scheduled to begin June 6, 2023 and last three to four weeks. It is likely to take place at the Old Bailey, the site of Britain’s most high-profile criminal trials.

He also faces a court hearing on December 16 on the new charges.

Spacey, who has addresses in London and the United States, was released on bail and allowed to return to the United States after a preliminary hearing in June.

Spacey, 63, won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for the 1995 film “The Usual Suspects” and the Leading Actor Oscar for the 1999 film “American Beauty.”

His famous career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s when Rapp was a teenager. Last month, a jury in a civil trial in New York cleared Spacey of the allegations.