DC Entertainment Director Inspires Students During CCP Tour





WINTERVILLE, NC Pitt Community College students preparing for careers in fine arts and graphic design had a unique opportunity this week to hear from an executive from one of the largest companies in the entertainment industry in the country. On Monday, Janice Walker, Senior Art Director of DC Entertainment’s Creative Affairs Division, took to campus to discuss her role on the production arm of DC Comics, the company responsible for bringing the world of superheroes like Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, as well as villains including the Joker, Penguin and Lex Luthor. Walker spent nearly four decades at DC Entertainment, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery, after being hired as a graphic designer by illustrator Joe Orlando in 1986. Janice’s visit was nothing short of amazing, said Charity Valentine, chair of the CCP fine arts department. She’s the first guest artist to come to campus since the pandemic, and it was the most attended artist talk we’ve ever had. With the original Superman 3D character sculpture nearby, Walker spoke to students gathered in PCC Davenport’s multi-purpose hall about taking classes at a community college in Michigan as a high school student before moving on. at New Yorks Pratt Institute to study graphic design and illustration. She discussed her professional journey and the evolution of her job responsibilities at DC Entertainment in a presentation that touched on a wide range of topics. Ms. Walker’s visit was particularly timely for our students, said Dr. Eleanor Willard, Chair of the CCP’s Advertising and Graphic Design Department. His explanation of using Pantone colors for character skin tones and costumes and his take on comic book character art and development was a perfect match for what I was covering in class this week. It was great to be able to reference his presentation. It gave a lot more validity to what the students are learning in the classroom and really brought the material to life. » Walker, who recently moved from California to North Carolina to be closer to his family, works remotely for DC Entertainment. In addition to design work and hiring artists, she oversees various projects for television, film, merchandise and more. Although his role has become more administrative over the years, Walker is still living (his) best life in the DC Universe. She says she’s always hungry for more and loves the hands-on nature of designing creative content. Drawing on a professional background that includes physically manipulating text and images for a newspaper, creating cover illustrations for a black history magazine, and arranging merchandise displays for Macys in New York, Walker offered CCP students some sound career advice: Give any job at least a year to interact with other professionals and learn as much as possible.

Know when it’s time to leave a business.

Get through tough times and keep your head down to hone your skills as you learn.

Resolve conflicts by facing them head-on and being kind while determining what is really at issue. At the end of his remarks, Walker answered questions from students and donated over 45 pieces of DC/Warner Bros. memorabilia. The students stayed to talk with Ms. Walker long after the event was over; the questions kept coming, Valentine said. It was wonderful to see the students so inspired.

