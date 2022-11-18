Entertainment
Google upgrades Search, Shopping and Maps with more data, AR and accessibility
Good morning! You have one more day just for me before I take a well-deserved Friday and Kyle fills, so I decided to make an extra-large version of Daily Crunch. We hope many of you hang out with the cryptocurrency gang in Miami for TC Sessions: Crypto. As you can see, a few stories have already come out of this and I’m sure there are more to come.
Oh and if you have a 30 minute downtime I think you’ll appreciate alexanders interview with business communication experts on the ins and outs of working with startups and public companies. Also, check out It cames Pitch Deck Disassembly of Sateliotwho has a lot of assets, but needs last names for his team members.
Let’s dig into today’s news! Christina
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
Feature Dump: For those of you who love using Google Maps, Google Search and Google Shopping, boy, does the company have any new features for you. Aisha break them down.
-
Put money where your mouth is: Index Ventures is betting the economic downturn will inspire the creation of more startups and is putting $300 million on that horse to win, Mike writing.
-
A goal without a plan is just a wish: Mozilla released its State of Mozilla report today, and Frederic has a look at how the Firefox maker sees its next chapter.
Startups and VCs
More cybersecurity mergers and acquisitions are happening here as Ingrid reports that Palo Alto Networks acquires Cider Security in a deal reportedly valued at $300 million. It’s a move she says has been rumored for some time, but now certain elements have fallen into place, including notifying investors, which makes it more likely to happen.
Mary Ann spoke with crypto-focused venture capitalists who told him they were already proceeding with caution when it came to deploying their funds in cryptocurrency, but now fear the fallout from the FTX collapse don’t give it back harder to get sponsors on board for future funds.
And we have six more for you:
SaaS startups that ignored VC’s advice to cut sales and marketing were better off this year
Picture credits: Andriy Onufriyenko (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
Many VCs have advised founders to cut sales and marketing expenses to preserve the lead this year. And, it turns out, many VCs gave bad advice.
According to data from Capchase, a fintech that provides startups with non-dilutive capital, “companies that did not cut sales and marketing spending were now in a better financial and growth position than those that did. when the market started to dip in 2022,” reports Rebecca Szkutak.
Of the 500 companies surveyed, start-ups showed the strongest growth, said Capchase co-founder and CEO Miguel Fernandez:
“What we saw in this case, and what’s most interesting, is that the top companies actually reduced all other costs except sales and marketing.”
Three others from the TC+ team:
Tech Crunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get a head start. You can register here. Use code DC to get 15% off an annual subscription!
Big Tech inc.
Have fun brians extra large Actuator Newsletter today, where he breaks down Boston’s tech scene, touring the city, talking to Tye Brady, working with robotics and taking a side trip to some of Boston’s top startups.
For those of you who like to tweet in chats, Twitter is working on a feature for you that automatically split long text into thread, Ivan reports. This decision will reduce the need to split all of your carefully selected vomit words into 280 character segments.
Meanwhile, in the land of Binance, co-founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, spoke with Anita this morning at TC Sessions: Cryptoand Roman grabbed some of the highlights, including CZ’s thoughts on FTX: We were the straw that broke the camel’s back. So pot holder excerpted some of CZ’s comments regarding Business viability of Binances in India. To know that there is none.
Today, there are six more we thought you should read:
-
On a new cloud: Apple’s iCloud website looks a bit different now with apps that look like widget style tiles instead of icons, Ivan writing.
-
More layoffs: Roku says it’s also cutting jobsciting economic conditions to explain why 200 US employees will be laid off, lauren writing.
-
Control misinformation: PR software giant Cision has acquired Factmatawho, if you don’t know, fights fake news, Ingrid reports.
-
Car porn: Toyota’s new all-electric SUV concept has an elegant look and plant-based seating, Jaclyn reports.
-
Surprise, surprise, surprise: Blizzard Activision shocked us all with suspending most of its games in Chinaciting the expiration of licensing agreements with NetEase. Rita see you.
-
Hello my Name Is: We have been following the departures from Meta India, but now we have news that Meta has appointed a new Indian Chief, pot holder reports.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
