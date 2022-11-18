Google upgrades Search, Shopping and Maps with more data, AR and accessibility

To get a roundup of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunchs delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PDT, subscribe here.

More cybersecurity mergers and acquisitions are happening here as Ingrid reports that Palo Alto Networks acquires Cider Security in a deal reportedly valued at $300 million. It’s a move she says has been rumored for some time, but now certain elements have fallen into place, including notifying investors, which makes it more likely to happen.

Mary Ann spoke with crypto-focused venture capitalists who told him they were already proceeding with caution when it came to deploying their funds in cryptocurrency, but now fear the fallout from the FTX collapse don’t give it back harder to get sponsors on board for future funds.

SaaS startups that ignored VC’s advice to cut sales and marketing were better off this year

Many VCs have advised founders to cut sales and marketing expenses to preserve the lead this year. And, it turns out, many VCs gave bad advice.

According to data from Capchase, a fintech that provides startups with non-dilutive capital, “companies that did not cut sales and marketing spending were now in a better financial and growth position than those that did. when the market started to dip in 2022,” reports Rebecca Szkutak.

Of the 500 companies surveyed, start-ups showed the strongest growth, said Capchase co-founder and CEO Miguel Fernandez:

“What we saw in this case, and what’s most interesting, is that the top companies actually reduced all other costs except sales and marketing.”

Have fun brians extra large Actuator Newsletter today, where he breaks down Boston’s tech scene, touring the city, talking to Tye Brady, working with robotics and taking a side trip to some of Boston’s top startups.

For those of you who like to tweet in chats, Twitter is working on a feature for you that automatically split long text into thread, Ivan reports. This decision will reduce the need to split all of your carefully selected vomit words into 280 character segments.

Meanwhile, in the land of Binance, co-founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, spoke with Anita this morning at TC Sessions: Cryptoand Roman grabbed some of the highlights, including CZ’s thoughts on FTX: We were the straw that broke the camel’s back. So pot holder excerpted some of CZ’s comments regarding Business viability of Binances in India. To know that there is none.

Today, there are six more we thought you should read: