Veteran Punjabi actor Daljeet Kaur has died aged 69





Ludhiana: Veteran Punjabi actor Daljeet Kaur died in Ludhiana on Thursday after a long illness. She was 69 years old. She had been diagnosed with a neurological problem and moved from Mumbai to Ludhiana about 12 years ago. She had been living with her cousin Harjinder Singh Khangura in Ludhianas Gurusar Sudhar area for a few years. According to family members, he had been in a deep coma for a year. Kaur had acted in 10 Hindi and 70 Punjabi films, including Putt Jattan De (1983), Mamla Garbar Hai (1983), Ki Banu Duniya Da (1986), Patola (1988) and Saida Jogan (1979). Hailing from Aitiana village in Ludhiana, Kaur was born in 1953 in Siliguri, West Bengal into a business family. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi and completed an acting course at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune. She was also a hockey and kabaddi player. She entered the film industry in 1976 with the Punjabi film Daaj and never looked back. After a remarkable career, Kaur left the film industry after losing her husband Harminder Singh Deol in a road accident. She re-entered the film industry in 2001 and worked in a few films, including Singh vs. Kaur. Tarlochan Singh, actor and director, said Kaur’s contribution to Punjabi films will be forever remembered. Successfully subscribed to the newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/chandigarh-news/veteran-punjabi-actor-daljeet-kaur-passes-away-at-69-101668712950480.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos