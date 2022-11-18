Gallery Incubator Hosts Panel for Latin American Business Owners





The Gallery Incubator, a business networking program, held its fourth panel on Wednesday to advise Evanston Latine entrepreneurs on growing their businesses. Realtor Angela McConner, an Argentinian resident of Evanston, created the series in collaboration with Angela Valavanis, owner and founder of the Creative Coworking coworking space network. The panel was held at its Davis Street location. The Gallery Incubator is a sister company of Creative Coworking. “Over many years I started working with different entities…and saw that there were a lot of groups represented there, but not the Latinx businesses,” McConner told The Daily. She created the series to provide professional development, networking, and coaching opportunities for Latino business owners looking to launch or grow their business. The Gallery Incubator also received a programming grant from the Evanston Community Foundation. McConner said Evanston’s rapidly growing Latin community needs resources like the panel series to see local representation and build community. Although 2020 census data indicates Evanston is about 12% Latino, McConner said they were not well represented in the business world. None of the panellists were Latin. The panel presented to an audience of restaurant, cybersecurity, cleaning and finance business owners. Valavanis said mentorship plays a key role in business growth and networking is a form of mentorship. She said attending events like the panel allows business owners to build relationships with people who could eventually become their advocates. “We all have in mind who we just interacted with (on this panel),” Valavanis said. Valavanis added that learning from the mistakes of other mentors can help owners make informed decisions about their business. Panelist Bob Easter, an Evanston resident and mentor with gallery space, said he had the opportunity to listen to and advise business owners. “I love learning from people who have a lot of energy, creative ideas and are willing to work to make their ideas bloom,” Easter said. Easter invited the public to voice business-related questions for consideration by the panel. Valavanis said posting testimonials from past clients is a great way to build trust with potential clients. “When it comes to money, people are going to be very protective because we all know there are some jerks out there who are going to rip them off,” Valavanis said. “So you’re fighting the crooks who have muddied the waters.” She said having certifications and credentials from other brands can also build confidence for new businesses, especially when the owner has a tight marketing budget. Valavanis said running a business can be isolating, so having spaces like the panels to connect with people in similar situations is empowering. Valentina Castellano, events manager at Food For Thought of Chicago, said that although she didn’t notice many Latin faces in the audience, she was interested in attending and learning strategies for business growth and leadership. “I’m really interested in events that try to unite the Latin community,” Castellano told The Daily in Spanish. “A fundamental part of a job or business that makes you feel successful is that you make it a part of yourself, of your being.” E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @Astry_tpwk Related stories: — Frances Aparicio, Northwest Student Panelists Discuss Their Experiences With Multiple Latinx Identities — Evanston officials encourage Latinx representation on city councils — Latinx businesses, growing alliance in Evanston

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2022/11/17/city/gallery-incubator-hosts-business-advice-panel-for-evanston-latine-entrepreneurs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos