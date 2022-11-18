Send Assam SP Bulldozer Story to Bollywood: Gauhati HC





The Gauhati High Court saw the filmic side of a demolition campaign in Assam while arresting state police for bulldozing the homes of people charged with arson in May. Hearing a case concerning the razing of the homes of five Muslims accused of burning down Batadrava police station in Nagaon district, the court said the use of excavators and bulldozers to demolish houses under cover investigation was not provided for by any criminal law. Even if a very serious matter is investigated by an agency, permission is required to bulldoze a house. Will you dig up my courtroom in the name of the investigation if you say something is up to the court? It seems no one in this country is safe, Chief Justice RM Chhaya said after the government lawyer argued the case. It is a democratic organization. How can you do it (bulldozer)? he asked, insisting that even Lord Macaulay wouldn’t have thought of what the police had done without a warrant. In a lighter vein, the CJ said Bollywood films are cautious enough to show actors handing out demolition notices or orders before bulldozers are used. Such things (the bulldozer as punishment) only happen in Rohit Shetty movies. Send your SP story to director Rohit Shetty. He can make a movie about it, he told government lawyers. Leena Doley was the Nagaon district SP (superintendent of police) when the homes of the five defendants were demolished on May 22, less than 24 hours after an angry mob torched the Batadrava police station. The mob, made up of dozens of women, had attacked the police station after a villager, a fish seller named Safikul Islam, allegedly died in police custody for refusing to bribe the men in uniform. Police say the man was arrested drunk and released after a medical examination. The police justified the demolition by claiming that the houses had been built illegally on encroached land and then acquired with false documents. Ashiqul Islam, one of the defendants in the arson case, died in police custody on May 30, apparently hit by a police vehicle as he tried to flee.

