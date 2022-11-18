Entertainment
A Look at University Police Investigations
University policing has long been the subject of controversy surrounding conduct of officers at Northwestern, especially in recent years. UP is responsible for investigating certain reports of student offenses and misconduct on campus impartially, but works with outside law enforcement agencies depending on the circumstances of the incidents.
The seriousness of offenses committed each year by members of the student body varies. University spokeswoman Erin Karter said UP defers to the Evanston Police Department for serious crimes committed on university property.
“EPD retains primary responsibility for death investigations and child sexual (or) physical abuse investigations that occur on Northwestern University property,” Karter said in an email to The Daily. “This includes attempts related to these offences.”
UP investigates incidents such as disorderly conduct and underage drinking on University property. The department reports such violations to the Dean of Students’ Community Standards Office for review. UP does not issue fines to students or other members of the community for any act that would otherwise result in a fine from an outside agency, such as EPD.
Law enforcement responses to reported incidents of sexual misconduct are more complicated because students can choose to contact the University, UP, or EPD. Karter said the University encourages students reporting such incidents to use resources such as the Dean’s Office of Students, faculty and staff, and student groups. UP also partners with these organizations while investigating an incident to meet the needs of affected community members.
“(UP) investigates allegations of reported sexual misconduct in (its) jurisdiction and refers reported sexual misconduct to the Office of Equity and Student Affairs for survivor support and outreach, including investigation” , said Karter.
Psychological resources on campus include the Center for Awareness, Intervention and Education; counseling and psychological services; religious and spiritual life and the faculty wellness program. These resources are available to all members of the NU community, although students have critical CAPS for inadequate service and asked the University to reform it.
Second-year Bienen graduate student Ryan Dearon said he didn’t have much experience with UP, having only been on campus for a year. However, he said he supports a student’s choice in a given incident to determine which university or outside resources to contact for help.
“It depends on the parties involved and whether they want the Evanston Police Department (to lead) the investigation,” Dearon said. “But generally speaking, I would just say that the University (should deal with student misconduct).”
Some students and groups have questioned UP’s efforts to deal with the incidents and its ability to protect the community. NU Community Not Cops called for the abolition of UP in a month-long list of protests in October 2020, that former university president Morton Schapiro sentenced.
In his note of June 2020 To senior Northwest administrative officials, NUCNC called on the university to reinvest in vital institutions and black students and to divest from institutions that harm the black community. Among the group’s demands were the removal of “the university’s affiliation with the Center for Public Safety” and a redirection of “funds or resources to organizations that serve underrepresented students.”
McCormick junior Madeline Farr raised concerns about UP’s ability to effectively address incidents of student misconduct. She said police involvement should depend on the circumstances of a given offence.
“The student body is heavily biased against the NUPD, and I agree with that for the most part,” Farr said. “Everything I’ve heard that has to do with the NUPD is about the negative conduct of the officers themselves.”
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @JulianAndreone
Related stories:
— Students sprayed with pepper spray, one arrested in Halloween action to abolish NUPD
— President Schapiro says Northwestern has ‘absolutely no intention’ of abolishing NUPD
— NUCNC continues to pressure Northwestern to abolish NUPD
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2022/11/18/lateststories/the-daily-explains-university-police-investigations-of-student-infractions-and-criminal-offenses/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A Look at University Police Investigations
- Table Tennis Asian Cup 2022 LIVE: Manika Batra vs Chen Szu Yu from Taipei in Quarterfinals to Start Soon
- Waters Wavelength Podcast: Fixed Income Execution and Innovation
- A woman was killed while visiting her husband’s grave in Ukraine
- FBI Director Says TikTok Poses US National Security Issues : NPR
- Send Assam SP Bulldozer Story to Bollywood: Gauhati HC
- Madison LeCroy’s wedding to Brett: rehearsal dress in Charleston
- Johnnie Hockey hosts St. Scholastica Friday, visits Duluth Saturday
- China’s Xi Jinping may visit Russia after retaining presidency
- Barack Obama and Trevor Noah discuss the midterm elections on The Daily Show
- Can Indonesia Ditch Coal and Improve Lives with a Green New Deal?
- Olivet Nazarene Tigers advance to NAIA second round in spectacular fashion