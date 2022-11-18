A Look at University Police Investigations

University police respond to student-reported offenses on campus under their jurisdiction, while more serious crimes are investigated by outside law enforcement.

University policing has long been the subject of controversy surrounding conduct of officers at Northwestern, especially in recent years. UP is responsible for investigating certain reports of student offenses and misconduct on campus impartially, but works with outside law enforcement agencies depending on the circumstances of the incidents.

The seriousness of offenses committed each year by members of the student body varies. University spokeswoman Erin Karter said UP defers to the Evanston Police Department for serious crimes committed on university property.

“EPD retains primary responsibility for death investigations and child sexual (or) physical abuse investigations that occur on Northwestern University property,” Karter said in an email to The Daily. “This includes attempts related to these offences.”

UP investigates incidents such as disorderly conduct and underage drinking on University property. The department reports such violations to the Dean of Students’ Community Standards Office for review. UP does not issue fines to students or other members of the community for any act that would otherwise result in a fine from an outside agency, such as EPD.

Law enforcement responses to reported incidents of sexual misconduct are more complicated because students can choose to contact the University, UP, or EPD. Karter said the University encourages students reporting such incidents to use resources such as the Dean’s Office of Students, faculty and staff, and student groups. UP also partners with these organizations while investigating an incident to meet the needs of affected community members.

“(UP) investigates allegations of reported sexual misconduct in (its) jurisdiction and refers reported sexual misconduct to the Office of Equity and Student Affairs for survivor support and outreach, including investigation” , said Karter.

Psychological resources on campus include the Center for Awareness, Intervention and Education; counseling and psychological services; religious and spiritual life and the faculty wellness program. These resources are available to all members of the NU community, although students have critical CAPS for inadequate service and asked the University to reform it.



Second-year Bienen graduate student Ryan Dearon said he didn’t have much experience with UP, having only been on campus for a year. However, he said he supports a student’s choice in a given incident to determine which university or outside resources to contact for help.

“It depends on the parties involved and whether they want the Evanston Police Department (to lead) the investigation,” Dearon said. “But generally speaking, I would just say that the University (should deal with student misconduct).”

Some students and groups have questioned UP’s efforts to deal with the incidents and its ability to protect the community. NU Community Not Cops called for the abolition of UP in a month-long list of protests in October 2020, that former university president Morton Schapiro sentenced.

In his note of June 2020 To senior Northwest administrative officials, NUCNC called on the university to reinvest in vital institutions and black students and to divest from institutions that harm the black community. Among the group’s demands were the removal of “the university’s affiliation with the Center for Public Safety” and a redirection of “funds or resources to organizations that serve underrepresented students.”

McCormick junior Madeline Farr raised concerns about UP’s ability to effectively address incidents of student misconduct. She said police involvement should depend on the circumstances of a given offence.

“The student body is heavily biased against the NUPD, and I agree with that for the most part,” Farr said. “Everything I’ve heard that has to do with the NUPD is about the negative conduct of the officers themselves.”

