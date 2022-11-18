Entertainment
The first memo from new CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach
A day after the surprise reshuffle at CBS, which saw the departure of entertainment president and 26-year-old Eye veteran Kelly Kahl, as well as Chief Lt. Thom Sherman (who had overseen programming as vice president Senior Executive), new entertainment prex Amy Reisenbach has sent a memo to staffers as she begins her term.
“I look forward to working much more closely with all of you and continuing the legacy that is CBS,” she wrote in the memo, which Variety obtained. “In the meantime, I want to share my mantra with you. Despite what you may have read or heard; BROADCAST IS NOT DEAD. This season proves it! Our network has 16 of the top 25 entertainment shows and they kill it on Paramount+ too! As we navigate the future, we’re going to be smart and ambitious. Above all, we will continue to entertain millions of people around the world with best-in-class content. Abandonment is not part of my vocabulary.
Reisenbach is a longtime CBS veteran, having joined the company in 2005 as Head of Current Programs for CBS Studios. Most recently, Reisenbach served as Executive Vice President of Current Programs at CBS since June 2017, overseeing the creative affairs of all scripted series on CBS, CBS daytime programming and Saturday morning rates, in addition to CBS Studios shows. produced for other broadcast networks.
“She is a strong advocate for writers, producers and the creative process, with proven programming instincts for what it takes to create and sustain successful television series,” CBS CEO George Cheeks said Wednesday. , announcing his promotion.
Reisenbach joined CBS after Warner Bros. Television, where she worked in the drama and current development departments.
Here is his full note to staff members:
Hello everyone,
I’m going to be brief today, because I know we’re all dealing with yesterday’s events. We are going through a time of immense change, but we will get through it together, as we always do, with spirit, courage, dedication to quality and a bit of fun.
I am thrilled and grateful that George has chosen me as the next president of CBS and I am excited to tackle this work alongside him.
I also want to express my deepest thanks to Kelly and Thom, who have been incredible bosses and friends to me over the past five and a half years. They have always been empowering, inclusive and supportive. I intend to lead in their image. I am eternally grateful to them and miss them already.
I would be remiss if I did not mention my beloved current department, my home for over 17 years. You are my family, and I am so lucky to have worked with you, grown with you, and been successful with you. Thank God that won’t change. We are in the process of identifying my replacement and hope to make an announcement soon.
I look forward to working much more closely with all of you and continuing the legacy that is CBS. In the meantime, I want to share my mantra with you. Despite what you may have read or heard; BROADCAST IS NOT DEAD. This season proves it! Our network has 16 of the top 25 entertainment shows and they kill it on Paramount+ too! As we navigate the future, we’re going to be smart and ambitious. Above all, we will continue to entertain millions of people around the world with best-in-class content. Abandonment is not part of my vocabulary.
Finally, George and I want to encourage anyone who wants to go ahead and work remotely both Thanksgiving week and 12/19-1/2. There’s work to be done, but we also want you to spend as much time as possible with your family and friends during the holidays.
More soon.
In the meantime, please feel free to contact me with any questions or concerns and I will get back to you.
Better,
Amy
