Rebuilding a magazine empire – The Hollywood Reporter

When the Newhouse family tapped media veteran Roger Lynch in 2019 to run the crown jewel of their holdings, Condé Nast, he inherited a company fiefdom. His infamous magazines competed for advertisers and cover stars, while Condé’s international business was its own silo. After three and a half years of work, Lynch attempted to unify the company into a single organization and shifted its investments to digital and video, transforming a famous magazine brand into a leading multiplatform player.

I know video has been a top priority. You hired Disney’s Agnes Chu to run Condé Nast Entertainment. How do you plan to invest in this space?

You start with the pretty insatiable demand for high-quality content from streaming services. But the focus is on high quality. They are in strong competition with each other to have the best content. And the biggest constraint is the ideas, the intellectual properties, which is why you see that a lot of what Hollywood produces is basically sequels and prequels, bringing back an idea of ​​the 70s. What we have is a huge treasure trove of intellectual property, and we’re replenishing it every day. And some of that was making its way into film and television, but not really through us. Brokeback Mountain, Argo, these are the origin of the stories that started in our publications. But we didn’t really have a team that our writers wanted to work with, or that understood how to really build this business. And so we brought Agnes; she brought a whole team under her, and they completely turned things around. Now some of our most important writers are looking for them on ideas in film and television. And the buyers on the other side do the same.

How do the types of content you produce interact?

The publishers of the future really need to be people who can work across video, print, digital, social media, and that’s why we’re really focused on achieving that alignment between them. So you’ll start to see more of our storytelling that can also happen on video. the new yorker did an article about these re-education camps in China for Uyghurs, and so they did a VR video project: he was telling the story using VR video, and it’s a great way to use capability technology to tell a story in a truly creative way rather than just in a printed article. So you will see more and more of them over time.

How do you take a brand like vogue Where Wired Where the new yorker and determine what kind of video content or film projects makes sense to be attached to that brand?

We have 1,800 people in the company producing content. There’s so much intellectual property being produced that a lot of it is looking at what’s in the works or coming out now and figuring out how to create that opportunity in film and television. In fact, it’s even moving earlier in the process now, where we’re getting better integration between our film and TV businesses and our editorial teams, where they’re looking at how they might develop something together. We now have projects where a story breaks out and we announce the production deal. It’s already done. So it’s much more tightly integrated.

In your opinion, what business does this represent for Condé Nast? What will be the revenue mix between video, print and digital?

Last year we kind of hit the tipping point where digital was the majority of our revenue, and it’s only grown more this year, so we’re well past the point where it’s the majority of our income. Video is one of the fastest growing aspects of our business. It has increased by about 30% in recent years. And we kind of project that over the next few years that video will be about a third of our business, consumer revenue will be about a third of our business, and then a third will be in traditional ad areas. This is how we think about the evolution of the composition of our activities. Print advertising, six or seven years ago, accounted for two-thirds of the company’s revenue. It’s going to be below 10% over the next five years, and that’s sort of our plan; that doesn’t mean print is going away, but the advertising side is becoming less important, which means we need to have a strong consumer business to support titles like vogue and the new yorker and vanity lounge.

Roger Lynch Photographed by Rick Wenner

Are you evolving the print in any way?

You have to separate what consumers want and what advertisers want, because what we’ve seen on the consumer side is quite a strong demand for print magazines. Print advertising was in decline – well, that’s actually it for us this year. We don’t think this is a growth business going forward. The vast majority of our readership is digital rather than print. That’s not true for all brands, and there are brands that have depleted and become digital-only brands that are frankly more successful as digital-only brands – like Charm did, and Seduce also goes through this transition.

How do you balance the need to scale and reach a platform like YouTube versus the ability to maximize revenue through your own platforms?

YouTube remains a very important platform for us due to the breadth of its reach. We sell all of our ads on YouTube, so we’re able to sell them at a really good price because we have premium content. So our YouTube ad rates are significantly higher than what YouTube can charge for their YouTube ads because advertisers know it’s in a brand-safe environment. And then I would add to that that social is becoming a very important distribution area for us in video, whether it’s Instagram or TikTok, where we’re building large audiences.

How to gain a foothold on these new platforms? And how do you stay on top, to make sure you’re relevant? TikTok has taken the world by storm in some ways.

We go where the public expects our brands to be and it’s really clear that TikTok is one of the places the public expects to see our brands. And so we’re seeing very, very good success with vogue and other brands on TikTok, but you can’t just say, this is what works on YouTube, let’s put it on TikTok. It’s really a different format than what we produce for our websites or for YouTube, and that’s really essential. You need people to understand these platforms, rather than people who just say “I’m going to create content and we’re just going to distribute it on all platforms” because that’s not an effective strategy.

Condé has iconic and established brands. But over the years, it has also launched new brands [The platform Them launched in 2017], he acquired trademarks. Do you plan to expand, whether developing new editorial brands or seeking strategic acquisitions?

There may be brands we don’t own that we might consider acquiring, but our bar would be set very high. Because there are not many brands that live up to our brands. We don’t want to just lower our quality score to say, “We can get some audience here. That doesn’t really fit our business model. So we would be pretty picky about that. Abilities are a different area. When I talk about all the areas we invest in, we always go, “OK, should we build or should we buy or partner?” And so there could be areas where we’re looking at acquisitions and helping to develop capabilities within this flywheel that I’m talking about.

Tech companies have seen disappointing revenue, and folks on the TV side are starting to prepare for a tougher advertising environment. Are you preparing for a possible economic downturn?

Yes, like most businesses, we are expecting a slowdown and to some extent we are seeing it in certain aspects of the business. But our biggest advertisers are the fashion and luxury houses, and their business is very strong. They see no slowdown. And there are certain markets – like in China, where because of the shutdowns they may have seen a bit of that, but in general their businesses are strong, so their ad business is very strong. So we’re somewhat protected right now in those areas, but in the broader advertising categories, we’re seeing a slight slowdown in some of them, and we expect 2023 to be a tougher time. We are certainly more cautious in our approach because of this.

Roger Lynch in his office at Condé Nast headquarters at One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. Photographed by Rick Wenner

Interview edited for length and clarity.

A version of this story first appeared in the Nov. 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.