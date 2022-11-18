Dave Chappelle is not the first to suggest that Jews run Hollywood. Here are the origins of the trope

By Andrew Rabbit

On Saturday Night Live last weekend, Dave Chappelle really wanted his audience to know that there are a lot of Jews in Hollywood.

Been to Hollywood, that’s just what I seen, he saidduring his extensively dissected monologue. That’s a lot of Jews. As many.

While suggesting it might not be fair to say Jews run the industry, the comedian said coming to that conclusion isn’t a crazy thing to think about. Chappelle SNL episodedrew a season-high 4.8 million viewers when it aired on NBC(eclipsing Jewish comedian Amy Schumers who hosted it the previous week), and her monologuerecorded over 8.1 million views on YouTubefrom Wednesday.

The Anti-Defamation Leaguewas quick to denounce the act of Chappelles, calling him an anti-Semite. Other Jewish figures followed suit.

I was very disturbed to see him speak to millions of people about a lot of anti-Semitic tropes, Pamela Nadell, an American University professor who researches anti-Semitism, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

But Chappelle, who himself recounted the recent anti-Semitism controversies involvingKanye WestandKyrie Irving, wasn’t exactly breaking new ground by insinuating that Jews run Hollywood. The trope has been part of show business since its earliest days when, literally, Jews ruled Hollywood. Or the studios, anyway.

Almost every major movie studio was founded in the early 20th century by a group of first-generation secular Jews who immigrated to the United States from Eastern Europe. Carl Laemmle (Universal), Adolph Zukor (Paramount), William Fox (Fox), Louis B. Mayer (MGM) and Benjamin Warner (Warner) were all Jewish pioneers of the big screen, laying the foundations for the size and industry-wide to follow.

But the industry diversified considerably in the century that followed, with studios largely swallowed up by corporate giants. And while individual Jews may be overrepresented in an industry that has long welcomed and rewarded them, the rhetorical danger, Nadell said, comes from confusing a large Jewish presence in an industry with ownership and control of that industry.

Jews remain active in Hollywood in a variety of roles, but it would be impossible to say that they run Hollywood, that they own Hollywood, she said.

Whenever Jews get into any position where they could have influence over people who are not Jewish, then all of a sudden it’s seen as some kind of conspiracy.

Conspiracy theories have plagued Jews in Hollywood since the industry began. Because so many Jews controlled Hollywood in its early years, Joseph Breen, who for decades ran the industry’s production code office and tried to make films acceptable to Catholic morality groups,blamed the jews for introducing sex, violence and moral depravity into films.

But their rise to the top of the still-young film industry wasn’t because they were part of a secret cabal; this is because, historians say, Hollywood offered a low barrier to entry for enterprising businessmen and lacked the anti-Semitic safeguards of more established industries.

There were no social barriers in a business as new and unsavory as movies were in the early years of [the 20th] century, historian Neal Gabler writes in his 1988 historical bookAn Empire Apart: How Jews Invented Hollywood.

In the book, Gabler notes that the motion picture industry, which evolved from other professions like vaudeville and the garment industry where Jews had previously found a foothold, lacked the barriers imposed by the older professions. nobles and more entrenched businesses to ward off Jews and other undesirables. .

As such, Jews (especially recent immigrants) were able to thrive in show business in a way that they could not in most other industries. Once inside, family ties orthe general phenomenon of affinity groupsoften led them to uplift other Jews in the industry: for example, prolific Jewish producer David O. Selznick, whose credits include Gone with the Wind, Rebecca and a huge string of other hits in the 1930s and 40, spent many years at MGM, led by his stepfather, Louis B. Mayer.

Areas like the film, garment and publishing industries were attractive to Jews, Nadell said, because there were so many other sectors of the economy where they were excluded.

But in exchange, prominent Hollywood Jews had to effectively extinguish their Jewishness.

Aspiring to assimilate into American society, the Jews who ran these studios were assailed from all sides by anti-Semitic invectives first fromChristian groups like the Legion of Decencythen byanti-communist groupswho both accused Hollywood Jews of conspiring to undermine American society with their cowardly morality.

As such, Jewish studio heads have largely refrained from making films with Jewish themes, or stifling anti-Semitic content even in their own films, or exerting their influence in an overtly Jewish way, even though many actors from Hollywood’s Golden Age are most acclaimed. writers and directors (Herman Mankiewicz, Ernst Lubitsch, George Cukor, Billy Wilder) were also Jews. Gentlemans Agreement, the landmark 1947 film about anti-Semitism, had no Jewish producers, directors, or major stars (although some of its credited writers were Jewish).

Famous, Hollywood Jews toowent out of their way to avoid offending Hitler during the Nazi eracontinuing to do business with Germany and largely avoiding portraying the Nazis as villains in the pre-war years.

With the demise of the studio system in the 1960s, Jewish creatives ranging from Mel Brooks to Steven Spielberg to Natalie Portman no longer had to hide their identity from the public, but instead made it an essential part of their personality. public. Earlier this week, in an interview with The New York Times,Spielberg acknowledged that Hollywood was a welcoming place for Jewswhen he arrived as a young filmmaker.

Being Jewish in America is not the same as being Jewish in Hollywood, he said while promoting The Fabelmans,a loose account of his own Jewish upbringing. Being a Jew in Hollywood is like wanting to be part of the popular circle and being immediately accepted as I was in that circle, by a lot of diversity but also by a lot of people who are actually Jewish.

Yet such ethnic affinity has often been deemed conspiratorial. Hollywood is run by Jews and owned by Jews,Marlon Brando said in an interview in 1996with Larry King further claiming that Jewish studio executives prevent anti-Semitic stereotypes from being portrayed on screen while allowing stereotypes of all other minority groups because that’s where you ride the wagons.

(Despite this outburst, which provoked a violent reaction from Jewish groups, Brandowas known to have close relations with Jewsand demonstrating a solid understanding of Jewish theology and culture throughout his life, and apparently spoke Yiddish quite well.)

This general air of suspicion around Jews in show business has continued to the present day, as evidenced by the comments of Chappelle and Wests. In the tweets that precipitated the collapse of his businesses, West singled out Jewish producers and managers in the entertainment industry with whom he was affiliated, echoing how proponents of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about Jewish control tend to focus on Jews in leadership positions outside the public eye. .

Ignoring the many industry leaders who are not Jewish, these conspiracy theorists tend to focus on successful Hollywood managers and lawyers, including Jeremy Zimmer, Ari Emanuel,Allen Grubman and Harvey Weinstein, whose decades of sexual abuse, scorched earth targeting of his accusers and eventual downfall are the subject of the new film She Said.

And similarly to Brando, Chappelle suggested that there is a double standard in talking about ethnic groups, with jokes about Jews being considered taboo in a way that jokes about black people and other groups are not: if they are black, then it is a group. If they’re Italian, it’s a crowd. If they are Jewish, it’s a coincidence and you should never talk about it.

As Jews inside and outside the industry fight such perceptions, they also push for greater visibility. The grand opening of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles last yearJews almost entirely omitted from Hollywood’s founding narrativecausing backlash from Jews in the industry and ultimately securing a new permanent Jewish-focused exhibition space.

And there was another way the Chappelle episode recalled the age-old dynamic of the relationship between Jews and Hollywood: Saturday Night Live executive producer Lorne Michaels, who presumably licensed the monologue to air, is Jewish.