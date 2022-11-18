Entertainment
People accepted bad behavior when they knew he was fired for it
The Hollywood Reporter published an article by Kim Masters and Samuel Braslow about former producer Eric Weinberg, who is currently in jail and faces 18 counts of sexual assault, including grated. Although he was twice released on bail by a judge first for $3 million and then $5 million Weinberg was eventually taken off the streets and incarcerated because he was seen as a threat.
How did Weinberg continue to get jobs, even after repeated complaints and dismissals for misconduct? Masters and Matt Belloni review.
This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
Did #MeToo make a difference?
Masters Kim: This guy worked for 20 years in Hollywood. His biggest work was on Scrubs, the long-running sitcom. But even after being fired from Scrubs for alleged misconduct, he continued to work for 10 more years. It’s telling on the industry and we have all these questions about, has #MeToo made a difference?
He was fired in 2006, more than 10 years before the real start of the Time’s Up movement. But even then, his conduct was so flagrant, allegedly, that he was fired. We’re not saying anyone knew he was capable of serial assault, but his behavior was not correct. We found the extent to which people accepted bad behavior or looked away when they knew he had been fired for it.
Matt Belloni: Nobody really looks good in this story because it’s not just that there was this alleged predator that was out there with all this bad behavior, it was that there was a system in place where even people who knew he was let go of a show because of the behavior, continued to vouch for him and continued to move him to other shows that would allow him to potentially tackle to other women.
It wasn’t just once. It was a system that had been going on for decades and even after the #MeToo movement started, it was still represented by agents, being offered jobs. Presumably, his team was aware of this context, so it is [not] a true sign of all the progress that has been made in the company. Still a lot of problems there.
Eric Weinberg still has jobs
mastery: He started with Bill Maher on Politically Incorrect. He goes to Scrubs, gets fired. The explanation we got from Bill Lawrence, the showrunner [was] that he flirted with an extra girlfriend, but not on the set. I don’t know how many people fire people who have worked on more than 90 episodes of a show for this kind of infraction, but that was Lawrence’s explanation. We think about it [were] descriptions of many behaviors, even before Scrubs.
In Veronica’s Closet, Amy Sherman Palladino described this incredibly toxic behavior. Then it goes to Scrubs. Eventually gets fired. Goes to Californication. [He gets] dropped after one season, we are told, for bad behavior. The job starts to deteriorate, but he still gets jobs.
belloni: Remember that these are very competitive jobs. There are dozens of writers who would kill for these kinds of jobs.
What does that say about everyone who vouches for him?
belloni: He’s a guy who was in the club, had friends who vouched for him and helped him. This is how it works. If you work on a show and build relationships on it, those relationships last. Presumably there [would] check to see if anyone knew, and he seems to be a notorious figure in those comedy writing circles. [He] kept getting jobs, so what does that say about everyone who vouches for him?
mastery: There is a network of writers and these guys help each other.
2/ https://www.kcrw.com/culture/shows/hollywood-breakdown/eric-weinberg-network-looked-other-way
