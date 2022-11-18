Weekend performances to catch at Northwestern and Evanston





If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some shows on the Northwestern campus and in Evanston you won’t want to miss. Association of Songwriters at Northwestern: Battle of the Bands Lutkin Hall Friday 7 p.m. $3 The Songwriters Association presents its first competitive student orchestra competition. SPACE Evanston: Danielle Ponder with Wyatt Waddell Evanston Space Friday 7 p.m. $18 in advance, $20 at the door Danielle Ponder is an American soul singer and leader of the Black Lives Matter movement. Lipstick Theatre: Shakespeare’s R&J Shanley Pavilion Friday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ticket information not available at time of publication. Lipstick, NU’s feminist theater troupe, will perform a play by Joe Calarco exploring vulnerability and sexuality through the lens of prep school students. Sit & Spin Productions: spoiler alert [ Locy 111 Friday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. $5 Sit & Spin will present an immersive theatre experience written and directed by Communication junior Stephen Peng. Performance Hour Project: Am I Allowed a Happy Ending? Alvina Krause Studio Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m. Ticket information unavailable at time of publication. Communication senior Kara Toll will direct a short devised play about queerness and utopia. Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts: Student Performance Project Series: Collabaret Struble Theater Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Free entry This night of performance is about inclusivity, featuring first-time artists at NU. NU Opera Theater and the Contemporary Music Ensemble: In a Grove Ryan Opera Theater Saturday 7:30 p.m. $18 for general public, $8 for students This presentation of Christopher Cerrone and Stephanie Fleischmann’s “In a Grove” and François Sarhan’s “Hands” combines musical theatrical works in a hypnotic, operatic tale. Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts: As You Like It Ethel M. Barber Theater Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. Tickets start at $6 for NU students and go up to $30 Directed by Jessica Fisch, this musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s play promises an immersive, dream-like and fantastical experience. Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts: Be Mean to Me Hal and Martha Hyer Wallis Theater Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $6 for full-time NU students in advance, $10 for NU and non-NU students at door, $15 general public This new play by Sofya Levitsky-Weitz tells the story of two best friends over the course of 10 years, addressing themes of friendship, desire and ambition. Evanston SPACE: Mike Mangione & Band: Blood & Water Tour with Laura Glyda Evanston SPACE Doors open Sunday 7 p.m., show begins 8. p.m. $15-25, depending on seat position Chicago folk singer Mike Mangione will perform his new, ethereal album at SPACE alongside Laura Glyda. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @ash_goren Related stories: —The Wirtz Center hosts the musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” —“So Much Feeling”: Sit & Spin Productions’ “Stupid F—ing Bird” Explores Life, Love, and Art —The Block Museum exhibition “Taking Shape: Abstraction from the Arab World” redefines modernism

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2022/11/18/ae/the-weekend-ahead-campus-and-city-performances-to-catch-for-week-9/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos