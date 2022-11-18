The Schwarzman Center hosts a conversation with female leaders in the entertainment industry

Daryl Roth, Kamilah Forbes and Zibby Owens spoke about motherhood, the impact of COVID-19 on the entertainment industry and advice for thriving creatives.

Jane Park, collaborating photographer

Being creative isn’t easy The paths to success are almost never easy.

This is especially true for creative women. On Nov. 17, three leading women in the entertainment industry, Broadway producer Daryl Roth, theater executive Kamilah Forbes and publishing CEO Zibby Owens 98 gathered for a panel at the Yales Schwarzman Center to discuss their similar yet unique experiences as established figures in their fields. .

When asked to share their stories and experiences, Roth, Forbes and Owens commented on their tumultuous but fulfilling journeys to success. When Roth began her career as a producer, she said there were few experienced producers willing to mentor a woman. However, she learned to overcome the stereotypes associated with women in leadership positions.

People will tell you, women take things so personally, Roth told the crowd. I’ve heard this 100 times, and I say yes, we do. And that’s why we’re good.

Roth added that she is always aware of being the last voice in the room, rather than the loudest.

This axiom has furthered his work advocating for diversity in the theater production industry. In an interview with the News, Roth described how she was motivated to find theater representation for her son, Jordan, who is gay. She remembers taking Jordan to an Ian McKellen show to show Jordan that in theater you can be true to yourself.

The creative work got Owens through a tough time in his life after a series of COVID-19 deaths in his family.

I’ve actually found the pandemic to be a chance to be even more productive and creative about how to build community around books and get authors’ words into people’s hands, Owens said. I took my podcast, made it an Instagram live show for the first three months, started a virtual book club, which I still do, and wrote essays, which are eventually became an anthology.

Owens hasn’t followed a simple path in his creative career. In fact, Owens’ decision to continue writing seriously was sparked by the death of his close friend, Stacey Sanders, 98, who died in the September 11, 2001 attacks.

I decided, among other things that made me rethink my whole life and the meaning of life, that if I was going to be killed at my desk, doing my job, that I better dedicate myself completely to this I was doing and could no longer just sit and market Pepperidge Farm cookies for an advertising agency, Owens said.

During the talk, Forbes recalled her years in the Howard University theater program, where she met many classic black playwrights, including Adrienne Kennedy and Douglas Turner Ward.

Yet she noticed a generational divide in the portrayal of black people, which led her to create the Hip Hop Theater Festival and eventually work with artists such as Danny Hawk and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

I haven’t quite seen my generation reflected, Forbes said. We did August Wilson so much, but as a 19-year-old student, I had no role to play. I come from the hip-hop generation. Therefore, the theater that really interested me was How can my culture and my generational voices be reflected on stage?

Both Owens and Forbes reflected on the uncertainties of COVID-19; both of their teams worked to make content more accessible during this time and actively responded to the needs of their audiences.

As an important center of African-American culture and art, Forbes said, Apollo Theater worked to respond to the national outrage surrounding the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd,

But the pandemic has forced theater to connect with audiences through different mediums. The Forbes team produced a film adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ book, Between the world and me, in collaboration with HBO. The film was released in November 2020.

Despite the challenges and uncertainties of pursuing a career in entertainment, the three panelists urged students to follow their instincts and passions.

You really have to put on blinders in some way, Roth said. Just bring what you think is good for you. If it’s good for you, it’s good. If it’s a failure, which is a word I use in quotes because I don’t believe in failure, you have no one to blame but yourself, you learn from it and move on thing. It’s hills and valleys, hills and valleys.

The Schwarzman Center was endowed in 2015.