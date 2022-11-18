Bruce Willis is not dead, despite Facebook death hoax





To claim: Film actor Bruce Willis died in mid-November 2022. Evaluation: On November 17, 2022, we received an email from a reader who informed us that a Facebook post was being shared claiming that movie actor Bruce Willis had passed away. The message read: “We announce the very sad news of the talented actor Bruce Willis, accompanied by a tearful farewell.” However, Willis was not dead. We have not found any credible report mentioning his death. It was a deadly and potentially dangerous hoax. This wasn’t the first time we’ve demystified a topic about Willis. For example, in 2017, we reported a fake story that claimed Willis had “expressed his unconditional support for US President Donald Trump in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon.” We also posted a fact check about a meme about the 1988 action movie, “Die Hard.” As for the death hoax, the Facebook post led to a website that first reported the November 13 Willis death hoax. The fake news was being spread on a network of dubious websites which included gnnews7.com, fnews2.com, news34zone.com, dailyarabian24.com, viral72news.com and phnomtamao.com. Some of these websites may have aimed to trick users into installing dangerous malware. For example, we noticed that one of the websites displayed a pop-up asking users to install what showed up as “Adobe Flash Player 7”, even though Flash was discontinued in 2020. This was probably an attempt to install malware, not Flash. . We have pasted the six website links to the Willis death hoax articles into the malicious URL of IPQualityScore.com to scan. The results of the scans indicated that the websites were considered “highly risky”. In addition to posts about Willis, we’ve seen death pranks on these websites using the same “very sad news” and “tears of parting” caption for actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and musicians Garth Brooks. and Alan Jackson, although they were also not dead. Additionally, we noticed a video on Facebook with the caption “very sad news” and “tears of parting” that incorrectly said actor Liam Neeson had died. The death prank purveyors even digitally added a photo of Neeson smiling to the coffin, which was a bit odd, to say the least. If you see other Facebook posts that claim a famous person has passed away with a caption that includes the words “very sad news” and “tearful goodbye,” know that this is likely another hoax by the death. Sources: Liles, Jordan. “Is Adobe Flash Player no longer supported?” snopesDecember 3, 2020, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/flash-player-no-longer-supported/. “Malicious URL Scanner.” IP quality levelhttps://www.ipqualityscore.com/threat-feeds/malicious-url-scanner.

