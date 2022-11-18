Entertainment
Duggar family blames Anna for Josh’s crimes, cult survivor warns
In the most limited sense imaginable, Josh Duggar’s prison sentence granted Anna new freedoms.
But in the end, she is now effectively a single mother with no real education or qualifications. And she has Seven kids.
We’ve all heard so, so much about how Anna resents her in-laws. She blames them for talking against Josh.
But misplaced blame can be a two-way street. By cult standards, all of Josh’s sex crimes are not his fault, but Anna’s.
As we discussed in our previous report, a former friend of the Duggar family sheds some light on the cult’s blame game.
To the outside world, Josh Duggar’s sexual fixation on prepubescent girls drove him to commit crimes. He is now in jail after receiving and possessing child pornography material (CSAM).
The causes and motivations behind this dangerous constraint are complex. In real life. In the sect, the cause is too simple.
Mary Murphy said The American Sun that “one aspect of the culture of the cult centers on the responsibility of women”.
It goes beyond not “scamming” men by showing their arms or body shape, the IBLP survivor noted.
Within this fringe cult, Mary explained that women face expectations “to meet all the husband’s sexual needs”.
It’s not just a wife dutyThat is.
This sick ideology makes women responsible for a man’s behavior, at all levels.
Women must please their man “to prevent him from having affairs, sexually abusing children and watching pornography”.
“If the husband does any or all of these things, he blames the wife for the most part,” Mary noted.
She didn’t mince words, characterizing those exchanges, “Like, ‘Oh, if you met his needs, he wouldn’t have done that.'”
This kind of hideous mentality sometimes shows up in the mainstream culture. For example, as some wrongly blame the wives of serial killers. But within this twisted cult, it’s not just commonplace – it’s the “right” answer.
“They’re going to blame Anna,” Mary said bluntly.
“Pornography goes back to Anna,” she clarified.
“The wife doesn’t meet his needs, so he turned to porn,” Mary said, “poor of him.”
She then explained the teachings of the IBLP: “The woman must do what she is supposed to do and meet her needs.”
“It doesn’t make sense,” Mary freely admitted.
But Anna, like Mary, grew up in this hellish cult environment. She probably can’t imagine another life.
“I’m not surprised that Anna is supporting him,” Mary confessed.
She explained that it’s “because it’s what she’s told, it’s her responsibility.”
Mary continued: “Growing up in this culture, she turns on herself and blames herself.”
Outside of worship, many noted that Anna had options. A tell-all book by Josh’s wife could bring in big bucks. And yet, she doesn’t seem interested…if she’s even aware that’s an option.
“I’m not surprised she didn’t leave,” Mary noted then.
“We were taught, pressured and brainwashed,” she wrote.
Mary noted that they really had no choice but “to believe that as women and wives, the number one goal is to support your husband.”
“And,” she then added, “make him successful without exception.”
Mary summed up the evil teachings of this cult: “The husband is number one.
Mary “hopes” that Anna will abandon this disgusting beast and break free from the cult. But is it likely?
“I still hope that she will make the choice to leave and protect her children,” she then expressed.
“She was in court and heard it all herself,” Mary said. “I wish she was gone already.”
Mary said firmly: “She has this responsibility now that she has heard everything.
In the meantime, she remains “grateful and relieved” that the notorious sexual predator is “finally behind bars”. Children are safe from him. For the moment.
And she expressed no surprise that Josh continues to insist on his innocence, both at trial and now. “Of course he would appeal.”
