Entertainment
Hollywood tries again to redo the escape from New York
Will Snake return to the big screen?
you do not experience post-apocalyptic déjà vu. Hollywood is, once again, try to redo historical film by John Carpenters from 1981, Escape from New York. This time from the camera crew behind Ready or Not and Screamradio silence.
Deadline confirmed the news, reported 24 hours earlier Giant scary robot. The difference between the reports is that Deadline doesn’t mention original star Kurt Russell, while Robot says he’s set to return. Later stories, on sites like Bloody disgusting, say Russell isn’t attached to the film, at least for now. John Carpenter is however an executive producer. Because of course it is.
Read more
There’s no word on what angle this remake will take given that a writer hasn’t even reportedly been hired yet. This project is therefore far from over, if at all. Don’t forget, after Fox got the franchise rights in 2015, several filmmakers have been tied or rumored to be interested in remaking the film, without either of them doing it in front of the camera. It’s almost like it’s one of those movies that shouldn’t be remade.
It’s largely the product of a brain and how are you replace Kurt Russel? writer Leigh Whannell told io9 in 2020 when he was thinking of doing something with the property. So I think I’m a little scared of it and I want to approach it very carefully. If I had to do anything, I would have to know exactly how I was going to appeal to fans of the original.
But that’s just a human opinion. Radio silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella) did a great job taking on a franchise that fans thought was dead Scream and bring it back for not one, but two sequels (at least.) Maybe this time he gets through the wall and out with the hostage.
Want more io9 news? Find out when to wait for the last wonder, star warsand star trek versions, what’s next for the DC Universe in Film and TVand everything you need to know about James Camerons Avatar: The Way of the Water.
