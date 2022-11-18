Entertainment
Various activities planned for this weekend
A fundraiser for winter sports, plays, concerts and lectures are offered this weekend on the northern Olympic Peninsula.
• Winter festivalan annual fundraiser hosted by the Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Education Foundation, will take place Saturday at the Vern Burton Community Center, 308 E. Fourth St. in Port Angeles, after a two-year hiatus.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. The event will start at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $75 in advance and $90 at the door. A community table for eight is $560. Tickets are available at www.hurricaneridge.com.
Country Aire appetizers, an oyster bar and dinner prepared by Kokopelli Grill are planned along with live music by BBR, a hostless beer and wine bar and live and silent auctions.
Contributions are tax deductible and the proceeds are used for capital improvements at the ski area and scholarships for underprivileged children in the community who would like to learn to ski, snowboard or snowboard. be part of a ski team.
• A vocal workshop will precede a concert by Elizabeth LaPrelle and Brian Dolphin in Port Townsend today.
The workshop will take place from 1-3pm at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona St., Port Townsend. Admission is $20.
The concert of traditional and original harmonies begins at 7 p.m. and opens the doors at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $20.
• “Showcase of new works” will be presented at Olympic Theater Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., at 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The production is made up of eight short unpublished plays by local playwrights.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students. They are available online at olympictheatrearts.org or by calling the box office at 360-683-7326 from 1-4 p.m. through Friday.
• “Little Women” will be presented by the Port Angeles High School Thespian Society at the Port Angeles High School Performing Arts Center, 304 E. Park Ave., at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for seniors 60 and over, and free for children under 10. Tickets can only be purchased at the door in cash or by check.
• Buck Ellard Group will perform at the Port Angeles Eagles, 2843 E. Myrtle St., from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Entrance fees are $10 per person, $8 for members.
• Sarah Shea Jazz Trio will perform at Vintage, 725 Water St., Port Townsend, from 4.30pm today. No cover charge.
• “Hint: on stage” will be presented this weekend only at Sequim High School Auditorium, 533 N. Sequim Ave.
Shows are at 7 p.m. tonight and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets at the door are $12 for general admission, $10 for students, and $8 for students and seniors with ASB card.
The show – written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Tia Stephens – is based on the movie “Clue” and the original board game.
• Bowl-a-thon will be hosted by the Peninsula College Clay Club and associated student body from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.
Fundraising takes place in the college’s ceramics studio, room E-112 at Maier Hall, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd.
Event attendees will be able to hand-build and throw clay bowls.
Contributions will benefit the Clay Club’s upcoming Souper Bowl fundraiser.
• The Future of the Oceans Series will present Peter Hodum on “Of Puffins and Petrels: Conserving Seabirds of the Salish Sea and Outer Washington Coast” at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Hodum will speak at Fort Worden Chapel on Fort Worden Way near W Street.
The free talk is part of the centre’s Future of Oceans series.
Hodum is a professor of biology at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma.
For more information and links to Zoom meetings, visit www.ptmsc.org.
• Geology course by Karl Wegmann will be “Recent Advances in Understanding the Lake Crescent Fault System” at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The free online conference is sponsored by the Société Géologique de Quimper.
Wegmann and his colleagues sampled lakebed sediments in Lake Crescent to study the lake’s fault system.
For more information or a link to the conference, visit www.quimpergeology.org.
