Listen to Anish Kumars’ East Meets West Playlist – Music

01 J Dilla, Madlib – Sound Champion Whenever Madlib and J Dilla get together, something magical happens. In this title track from their collaborative album, they lift the theme from the Bollywood thriller “Dharmatma” (1975) and use its haunting melody just enough to provide transient respite from their gruff vocal deliveries. 02 Monster Rally – Jungle Flight (Take off) Beginning as if recorded in a jazz lounge, “Flight to the Jungle” transitions using a Sarod loop over a muted beat. Its infectious melody is what keeps me coming back to this track. 03 The Chemical Brothers – Galvanize You’d be hard pressed to find another trail that holds its own so explosively. The Chemical Brothers brandish a sample of Moroccan strings (so not quite oriental) and put it to good use. An undeniable classic. Read this next: Jitwam’s diverse references inspire his festive musical tapestries 04 Justice – Genesis One of my favorite story examples, the iconic horn rumble that kicks off Justice’s debut album “Cross,” is actually taken from a Japanese Godzilla movie “Gojira tai Mosura.” 05 Banco de Gaia – Last train to Lhasa I love that this 12 minute track sounds like a steam train ride. It is interspersed with Albanian folk samples of distant calls and songs that evoke the feeling of passing through villages on a long train ride. All over a driving house beat and train whistles that are thrown in the key. 06 Hagop Chaparian – GL As part of their brand new offering on Four Tet’s Text Records, Hagop seamlessly blends east and west on ‘GL’. I was immediately drawn to the chaotic yet sharp nature of his productions and the boldness of his first statement to the world. Read this next: Listen to Simo Cell’s “Tracks You Should Turn Into AI-Generated Art” Playlist

