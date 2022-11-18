Entertainment
The ‘A Christmas Story’ actor would like to buy the iconic movie house that just hit the market
Bobby Bank/WireImage; AP Photo/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story’s Home and Museum
The iconic A Christmas story home in Cleveland, Ohio could be reclaimed by the actors who starred in the classic film.
Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 film, told TMZ that he and other cast members were interested in purchase of property however, he did not identify the co-stars.
“It makes sense for the cast to run the show,” Anaya told the outlet.
Although a representative for Anaya did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, he also told the publication that they were considering the purchase to reassure fans that the property would be taken care of. by people who care about the film’s legacy.
Additionally, he said the “A Christmas Story Family” Facebook group had received thousands of messages from fans worried about a possible new owner.
RELATED: You can sleep in Ralphie Parker’s twin bed at the Cleveland house in ‘A Christmas Story’
Courtesy of A Christmas Story House & Museum
RELATED: Why Peter Billingsley Waited Almost 40 Years to Make ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’
The iconic Parker house for sale earlier this week listed with real estate firm Hoff & Leigh and is marketed jointly with REAG.
The listing says the house was originally built in 1895 and later purchased on eBay in 2004. It underwent a “massive renovation” to pay homage to the 1983 film and began public tours in 2006.
The house is not only property for sale. The “Bumpus house”, a Christmas story a museum filled with props and costumes, and a 4,000 square foot gift shop are also part of the sale, along with other nearby properties.
The asking price for the properties which total approximately 1.3 acres has not yet been made public.
Currently, fans of the film can rent rooms in the Christmas Story House and the Bumpus House for overnight stays.
Room in the Christmas story the house starts at $545 per night and a few rooms in the nearby Bumpus house start at $195.
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max A Christmas Story Christmas (2022)
The rental news and the house listing comes after HBO Max announced that a sequel to the film was in the works, 33 years after the original film premiered.
movie stars Peter Billingsley reprising his role as Ralphie Parker. But instead of being a wide-eyed kid, this time around he’s a father of two and a struggling writer. Parker returns to his childhood home over the holidays after the unexpected death of his father.
A Christmas Story Christmas will be released on HBO Max on November 17.
