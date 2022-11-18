Spielberg’s Autobiographical “The Fabelman” Reveals a Shy Boy Behind Curtains

Steven Spielberg, the ultimate master of Hollywood blockbusters, unravels his own story, picking it up from the ground up with his new film The Fabelmans, after a wide variety-themed movie orbiting sharks, dinosaurs, aliens , pirates, spies, soldiers and heroes both historical and imaginary.

While this is a very personal project for Spielberg, it’s also an expensive form of therapy with John Williams’ beautiful background music in the film.

Spielberg’s screenplay reteams with playwright Tony Kushner traces rookie directors Sammy Fabelman’s first 20 years and the cracks appearing in his parents’ agonizing marriage. The focus does get a bit fuzzy at times, to be honest, and the whole thing rarely adds up.

Last year, Spielberg announced the making of the film and then its premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival. “The Fabelmans”, highly acclaimed by critics, is already one of the productions capable of making a name for itself at the Oscars in the Best Picture category.

For a director’s film about a director, the main character is surprisingly naive. We first meet a scared little Sammy Fabelman outside a New Jersey movie theater playing Cecil B. DeMilles’ 1952 classic The Greatest Show on Earth. He’s suddenly too scared to see his first movie.

Movies are dreams you never forget, says his mother, a frustrated concert pianist played by Michelle Williams, trying to coax him. Dreams are scary, he replies.

This movie with a horrible train accident that traumatizes the boy changes Fabelman forever. During the following decades, cinema is his passion, although his engineer father considers it a simple hobby. Why Sammy has to lead, we’re told, may have something to do with his desire to control. But that’s all we get with him on the couch.

We then jump back in time to a teenaged Sammy, who moves with his family to Arizona and casts all of his Boy Scout buddies in a John Fords-inspired makeshift western The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. This Sam is played with real honesty by Gabriel LaBelle and he turned it into a sweet, starring vehicle.

Meanwhile, an over-the-top Williams drew attention to a slightly crazed, sometimes clumsy and sometimes downright dangerous mother, like when she leads her four children into a tornado. You can leave the theater knowing as much about what’s going on with her as you did when you arrived. You really see me, she tells her son at one point, but the rest of us really don’t.

We learn that all is not well at home and that maybe something is going on between mom, dad (a superbly stiff Paul Dano) and dad’s best friend (the great Seth Rogen). The public will not be surprised when this is revealed. And the way our hero understands it is purely cinematic, he sees clues in his own home movies. And he confronts the culprit as only an author would instead of speaking, he shows an edited film.

The Fabelmans get a much-needed boost when Judd Hirsch arrives as an estranged uncle who was once in the circus. He immediately sees in his nephew an artistic companion who will have to choose between family and his art, just as his mother did. It will rip your heart out and leave you alone. Art is not a game. Art is as dangerous as a lion’s mouth, his uncle told him. We were junkies and art is our drug.

A great wet valentine for cinema, The Fabelmans fits into the latest wave of retrospective directors, including Alejandro Inarritus Bardo, Charlotte Wells Aftersun, Kenneth Branaghs Belfast and James Grays Armageddon Time. And Cameron Crowes’ semi-autobiographical coming-of-age Almost Famous just landed on Broadway in musical form.

Many of these projects seem to passionately advocate the healing and communal power of art in preaching to converts. And they often do it with so much tenderness and reverence that it becomes too exhilarating. Theyre getting high on their own supply.





This image released by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment shows Chloe East (L) and Gabriel LaBelle in a scene from ‘The Fabelmans.’ (AP Photo)

In the third act of The Fabelmans, the Spielberg family, sorry, the Fabelman family moves again, this time to California, and the film heads in another direction, with an unlikely romance amid the reality of anti-Semitism. , culminating in a lesson in the power of filming to create an image. But it shares with the rest of the films exacerbated mannerisms, the artificiality of its supposed crazy humor and its tendency to create little airs of theatrical speech.

The film ends with a warning to the young filmmaker from the great director John Ford (a hysterical cameo by David Lynch). This case will tear you apart, he growls. And yet, Fabelman is ecstatic to connect with his hero and doesn’t listen. He’s a drug addict, after all. But those of us who aren’t successful Hollywood directors might like him to turn his camera on things other than himself.