Kajol had a “big” crush on THAT Bollywood actor and it’s not Ajay Devgn; Karan Johar spills the beans





Kajol is one of the most versatile and talented Bollywood actors in the industry. She has proven her mettle time and time again and established herself as the epitome of versatility. The actress was noted for her performance in the 1993 thriller film, Baazigar opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Later, Kajol acted in movies like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Helicopter Eela and My Name Is Khan. Karan Johar reveals Kajol’s crush Recently, Kajol, who is currently preparing for the release of Salaam Venky, came on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, to promote her film and during the show, judge Karan Johar revealed the secret crush of the actress and it is not her husband Ajay Devgn. In the promo shared by Colors TV, Kajol and Karan engaged in a game in which they answered questions about each other. During which, host Maniesh Paul asked Karan to reveal Kajol’s biggest crush in Bollywood other than Ajay Devgn. To this, Johar said, “Akshay Kumar”, adding that she had a crush on the actor. Meanwhile, Kajol and Akshay collaborated on the 1994 film Yeh Dillagi. Take a look at the video: About Salaam Venky Talking about Kajol’s Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and produced by Suraj Singh and Shraddha Agrawal through their banners, Blive Productions and RTake Studios, respectively. Salaam Venky is set to hit theaters on December 9, 2022. Besides Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Aahana Kumra, and Rajeev Khandelwal also play key roles in the film. Kajol work facade Apart from that, Kajol will next star in The Good Wife, an adaptation of the American legal and political drama television series of the same name starring Robert King and Michelle King in key roles. It is set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar and is directed by Suparn Verma. READ ALSO : Bewitching in Black: Ajay Devgn and Kajol cast a magic spell on the red carpet at the premiere of Drishyam 2; PICTURES

