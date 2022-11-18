“ Nazneen Yaare Myane: Bollywood music duo Salim-Sulaiman team up with folk singer Noor Mohammad to repackage Kashmir song





Srinagar: Bollywood music director duo Salim-Sulaiman have collaborated with renowned Kashmiri folk artist Noor Mohammad to produce a sensational Kashmiri song. Nazneen Yaare Myane Ye Tche Mulaqat is trending on YouTube and social media. The musical director duo, known for bringing folk and modern music together through the `Bhoomi musical journey, chose to compose Nazneen Yaare Myane Ye Tche Mulaqat. A trailer whose song was released on Thursday. , Sailm-Sulaiman has also enlisted Bollywood singer Raj Pandit, who has worked with these two musical maestros for a long time. The song begins with the soulful voice of Noor Mohammad, followed by Salim-Sulaiman, Raj Pandit and a choir of almost 15 singers. Apart from modern musical instruments including guitar, piano and others, the musicians also used local Kashmiri musical instruments including a Tambaknaer and a Rabab. While Noor Mohammad is seen playing Rabab, Sulaiman Merchant plays Tambaknaer to give the song a local feel. Noor Mohammad said the song was recorded last year in Mumbai at Salim-Sulaimans studio. We recorded this song last year in Mumbai. Only last month we shot it and its trailer was released yesterday. The song will be released soon and we hope it will be one of the best Kashmir songs this year, he said. Noor Mohammad said he was happy to collaborate with the famous musical duo. I am very happy that these two musical directors have chosen to work with me. They are very professional and worked hard on this song to promote Kashmiri folk music, he said. Noor Mohammad said his other song Tchulhama Roshie Roshie which was also shot in Mumbai will also be released soon. Meanwhile, the song is trending on social media with music lovers expressing their gratitude to the musical duo for choosing a Kashmiri song. Thank you Salim-Sulaiman Sir for promoting ethnic Kashmiri music with such momentum. This will surely boost the confidence of future Kashmiri singers. I heard Jaanbaz Kishtwari Sahab and Rashid Jehangir Sahab sing this song many times but “Bhoomi 2022” took NAAZNEEN to the next level, Peer Zahoor commented on the song. Another netizen Kashif Kashaan commented: I can’t believe Noor Mohammad from Kashmir joined Bhoomi with Salim-Sulaiman. It is a proud moment for Kashmir. The singer of Tche hue nae muchum kanh wafadaar mouji Noor Mohammad is becoming more and more famous with the passing of time. Many Kashmiris who live outside the valley said the song made them feel nostalgic. Wah wah wah. This song brought me back to my roots in Kashmir, commented Rajesh Raina, on Youtube. In just one day, the trailer got 10,000 likes and the song is set to break the internet.

