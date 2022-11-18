Entertainment
How to dress like your favorite Bollywood celebrity?
Since the golden age of Hindi film industry, we have seen our favorite actresses setting trends and raging on the big screen. Whether it’s Sadhna’s signature cut, Sharmila Tagores’ bouffant, Mumtazs’ signature orange saree, or Zeenat Amans’ counterculture-inspired outfit as she sings Doum Maaro Doum. Even today, Priyanka Chopras Desi Girl saree remains a classic, and the many wedding looks of our beloved celebrities continue to create waves among the public. We’ve all created mood boards, pinning our favorite looks, rethinking each look, and scouring the market for something similar. The whole process is rewarding and a great way to identify our likes and tastes. However, there are specific tips and tricks you can use to look like your favorite Bollywood celebrity.
1. Always go for quality:
Bollywood celebrities are always looking for quality; it is essential to understand the fabric and its work. If you are buying a saree, make sure you understand the weaving technique; There are many low-quality fabrics or synthetics on the market these days that promise you a look like your favorite celebrity, but they look more like the faded version. Instead, opt for a classic but good quality piece that will improve over the years. Don’t think of it as a purchase, but more of an investment in dressing up the best and collecting a piece that will still hold its place for years to come. The Handwoven Pure Pale Blue Katan Silk Banarasi Saree with Scalloped Meenakari Border and Pink Blouse is an eclectic piece made of superior Katan silk; talented artists and a must-have exquisitely create this saree in every wardrobe.
2. Try something unique:
Celebrities are trying out unique color combinations and exploring different styles and cuts. This is made to stay fashionable and push the boundaries of your self-exploration. We must also try to bring some unique pieces into our wardrobes; these pieces can be an expression of ourselves and move away from the classic choices we have embraced. It’s time to get sartorial and experiment with our tastes. Experimentation and uniqueness are great ways to stay fresh and trendy. The Handloom Teal Green 8 Ply Mulberry Silk Patola Saree with Butterfly Motifs is an exuberant piece that combines excellent quality and eclectic yet classic designs, pushing the boundaries and redefining us. This saree is a staple in our wardrobes.
3. Define your style:
Every celebrity has a style that defines their dressing sense. If we see classic Kanjeevaram Saris, remind us of the looks of Rekhas; she has always embraced rich silk sarees and taken a bold step into the media. She is always dressed luxuriously, and yet her personality is not overshadowed by the shine of the saree and jewelry. They complement her beautifully and illuminate the luminous quality she possesses with elegance, love and grace. Much like her movies, Rekha always stays green, and that’s because she stays true to her style. A saree like the Orange Handloom Pure Silk Kanjivaram Saree with Pure Zari Border exemplifies your personal style in a rich yet elegant way. This saree does not dominate the beauty of the wearers. It is a saree that is a staple in everyone’s wardrobe and is created for special occasions. Deepika Padukone also donned a luxurious burnt orange Kanjivaram for her wedding and dazzled viewers.
4. When in doubt, trust the classics:
Not all celebrities make bold choices; some like to stick to the classics and basics while outdoing everyone else. It’s a pretty smart move on days when you don’t want to wear something unique or just aren’t the type of person to experiment too much. Classics are called classics for a reason. They are timeless and reinvent themselves with each era. These dresses stayed true to their traditions and always pushed the idea of keeping it simple yet regal. Celebrities like Vidya Balan have always embraced classic sarees and lehengas. Even on international platforms like Cannes, they weren’t afraid to keep it simple. We too can learn something hearing. A classic design or weave will always make us look like a star. There’s nothing wrong with not wearing the it item of the season. Reiterating the Rekhas style, from time immemorial she donned her luxurious sarees and continued to eclipse even young fashionistas. You can don Blue Banarasi Handweave Baluchari Saree with Horse Pallu on any occasion and look like an absolute star.
5. Let the outfit be you, not the other way around:
It’s easy to go overboard with your choices and then feel uncomfortable. Our outfit should not be our identity but only a part of it. It is important to wear our dress in a way that turns heads and makes us look confident and phenomenal. All Bollywood celebrities are capable of shining in their outfit to the point that the dress becomes a part of them. At no time should you look overwhelmed and drowned in an outfit? Even outfit color choices can make your look look washed out. Be careful; it’s always better to go basic and in your comfort zone instead of looking uncomfortable and worried. If you can’t wear a saree, a public occasion is not the place to try. Maybe a lehenga can be faster. A Rangkaat Handloom Pure Katan Silk Banarasi Lehenga with Pista Green Dupatta and Blouse is a gorgeous and luxurious choice. This effortless lehenga will make you the talk of the town and dazzle onlookers as you twirl around in comfort and ease.
Dressing like a Bollywood celebrity takes skill, confidence, body appreciation and a glamorous mindset. We create a statement with our outfits! Whether it’s an eclectic Patola or a classic Kanjeevaram , it is important to wear it with panache. At Weaver Story, everything is designed to make you shine like a diamond!
Author: Uma Shekhawat
