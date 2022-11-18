Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is how remakes are made. Bollywood now has a playbook to follow

JHere comes a new thriller movie that shatters all your notions about suspense and murder mystery. Abishek Pathaks Drishyam 2 serves as a sequel to Nishikant Kamats 2015 release Drishyam and moves a notch higher to impress the audience. Its biggest star is the script, and credit goes to the original concept of Jeethu Joseph who wrote and directed the Malayalam version of Drishyam 2 which was released in 2021. The 145-minute Hindi version doesn’t deviate from the crackling story, and sticking with the idea of ​​the OG hit definitely works in its favor.

The film opens with David Braganza accidentally killing a man and eventually being arrested after trying to flee from the police. The year is 2015, Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) buries the body of Sam Deshmukh, son of Mahesh (Rajat Kapoor) and Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) at Pondolem Police Station. Seven years later, Vijay has gone from cable company to owner of Miraj Cinemas and also plans to produce a film.

In Drishyam 1, Vijays’ daughter, Anju, suffers from epilepsy and post-traumatic stress disorder, which she developed after Sam blackmailed her with his nude video. Now in Drishyam 2, Nandini (Shriya Saran), Vijay’s wife, tries her best to create a normal life but is often troubled by the thought of the truth being revealed. Her neighbor Jenny, who has an abusive alcoholic husband, becomes Nandinis’ confidante as she tries to navigate a life clouded by her past.

New Inspector General Tarun Ahlawat (Akshaye Khanna) wants to solve the case encouraged by Meera, who cannot let go of the fact that Vijay got away killing her son. How the police reopen the case and if Vijay manages to escape again is what unfolds in the sequel.

Powerful performance

Ajay Devgn as Vijay delivers a flawless performance as a middle class man who loves his family more than anything else. What propelled the success of the first installment of the Malayalam and Hindi versions was how this underdog figure outmatches the best of the police to save his family. Devgn manages to retain the sympathy of the viewer who sides with him despite his criminal record.

There are no jerks or overdone moments, and that helps make Vijay both compelling and impactful as a man who plans his every move. There’s a fine line between a maniac and an ordinary man doing what he can to save his family, and Devgn walks the tightrope effortlessly.

Akshaye is the newest entrant in the world of Drishyam films as the new Inspector General of Goas, and he is the perfect foil for Devgns Salgaonkar. In fact, his background as a Dev Inspector in Ittefaq (2017) and now in Drishyam 2 makes you wonder why he doesn’t star in more movies. His eccentric and menacing cop act is the best in the business, if nothing else.

Tabu has a limited role as a grieving and vengeful mother, but she doesn’t miss a beat. Rajat Kapoor as a father trying to let go of what happened, Tabus has to punish Vijay and his family. Kamlesh Sawant as Sub-Inspector Gaitonde brings humor to the film.

Read also : Netflixs Monica, O My Darling, a ride full of power. Watch Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi

Whodunnit with a twist

Drishyam and Drishyam 2The power of s lies in the idea of ​​manipulating viewers. In classic unreliable storytelling style, the story makes you wonder if everything you see is the truth. The layering of fiction and truth and the spectator’s complicity in the crime involve the spectator in the unfolding of the plot.

Whether the underdog beats the perpetrators or is the perpetrator is something elusive. But, at the end of the day, it’s a simple world of good versus evil. It’s a battle for survival, and there’s no dilemma as to who you’ll put down roots.

Drishyam 2 is also a lesson in how to remake a movie without unnecessary trim. For those who have already watched Mohanlals Malayalam one of 2021, it still manages to evoke the plot as you are kept up to date on whether everything will come together the same way. The enjoyment comes not from the suspense of hidden knowledge but from the fact that you know the plan set in motion you want to know what will happen next. There is thrilling satisfaction in watching the final blow play out.