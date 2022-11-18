The reason actor Brendan Fraser is refusing to attend the next Golden Globes gala





November 17, 2022 image sources, Reuters Actor Brendan Fraser has said he won’t be attending the next Golden Globes, which will be held in Los Angeles in January. The star, known for his films of The Mummyis one of Hollywood’s awards season favorites for her role in the film The whale. In 2018, Fraser denounced that Philip Berk, president of the organizing body of the Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA, for its acronym in English), touched his buttocks in 2003. Fraser said the incident made him “come into himself” and “feel alone”. The HFPA concluded that Berk had “inappropriately touched” Fraser, but that it was “intended as a prank and not a sexual advance”. When Fraser was asked in a new interview with GQ magazine if he would go to next year’s Golden Globes if invited, he replied: “I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign. Press Association than I respect the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.” Hollywood Foreign Press. No, do not participate. “It’s because of the history I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. They can call me a lot of things, but not that.” image sources, A24 Legend, Fraser is one of Hollywood’s awards season favorites for his role in the movie “The Whale.” The 2003 incident happened at an event at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and Fraser previously told the magazine that she felt Berk’s finger as she began to “move” it around her buttocks. “I felt terrible,” the actor said in 2018. “I felt like a little kid. I felt like I had a lump in my throat. I thought I was going to cry.” “I knew they were going to close ranks” He later requested and received an apology, but Berk told GQ in 2018: “My apology did not admit any wrongdoing, as usual: ‘If I did something that upset M .Fraser, that was unintentional and I apologize.'” The HFPA concluded the incident was a hoax after conducting an internal investigation. Berk told GQ that Berk has not been disciplined in any way. “I knew they would close ranks,” Fraser said in his final interview. “I knew they were going to kick the streets. I knew they would be ahead of history. I knew I definitely had no future with this system as it was.” Fraser received rave reviews for The whalein which he plays a professor of literature suffering from morbid obesity. He is widely considered the favorite to win the best actor award at next year’s Oscars, which would normally repeat itself at precursor ceremonies such as the Golden Globes. Screen International reviewer Wendy Ide said Fraser was “gravele and fully committed to her first big lead role in a decade”. “It’s hard to imagine anyone being so captivating in the role,” wrote Nicholas Barber of BBC Culture, adding that the actor “definitely deserves to be nominated for the Best Actor Oscar”. The Globes will return as a televised event in January after NBC canceled the broadcast of this year’s ceremony following controversies that included allegations of racism, sexism and conflicts of interest. Berk was ousted from the organization in 2021 after he shared an article describing Black Lives Matter as a “racist hate group”. image sources, Getty Images Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our application and activate them to not miss our best content.

