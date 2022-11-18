GOP lawmaker wants to designate any theater with a trans actor as a ‘sexually-oriented business’





Texas State Capitol Photo: Shutterstock

A new bill from Texas, HB 643would redefine any venue serving alcohol that hosts drag or transgender performers as a sex-oriented business. The bill, one of 17 anti-LGBTQ bills recently introduced by Republican state lawmakers, would allow venues to face criminal penalties and possibly be shut down if they allow children to see everything performance in which a performer presents a different gender identity than the performers. sex assigned at birth, says the bill. The widely drafted bill would potentially punish any theatre, gym or restaurant that features a trans performer or displays a film or photo of someone wearing clothing not associated with their birth-assigned sex, banning many plays and Shakespearean comedies like Mrs. Doubtfire. The law not only requires that it allows anti-LGBTQ occupational discrimination in the performing arts. Venue owners who allow minors to view such performances would be charged with a Class A misdemeanor and fined up to $4,000 and jailed for up to one year. The bill was introduced by State Rep. Jared Patterson (R). We’re not saying you can’t have drag shows, Patterson said, according to Houston Chronicle. We say if you do, you should be treated like a sex business. No child should be subjected to these types of businesses. In March, Patterson wrote a letter calling on Texas school district officials to boycott booksellers who sell pornographic material, including LGBTQ-inclusive titles that do not feature any explicit sexual content. In a recent tweet, State Rep. Rafael Ancha (D) noted that the Patterson bill is one of 17 newly introduced Republican bills in the state that target LGBTQ Texans. Other bills include banning gender-affirming care, participation in trans college sports, and LGBTQ-inclusive education, Ancha wrote. Three of the bills would designate gender-affirming care for minors as child abuse under state law. Another of the bills would revoke liability insurance for medical providers who prescribe drugs used to treat gender dysphoria in minors, The hill Noted. Such bills banning gender-affirming care run counter to pediatric best practices outlined by the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association, and American Psychological Association. These organizations see gender-affirming medical care as necessary in many cases, noting that it reduces mental anguish and the risk of suicide among trans youth. The bills also continue an ongoing crusade led by Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) and States Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) to ban transgender people’s access to gender-affirming medical care. Abbott and Paxton’s earlier attempts may have violated state law and helped bankrupt the state’s child abuse investigation agency.

