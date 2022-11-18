Ayushmann Khurrana on the failure of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: India is homophobic | Bollywood

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently explained why his last three films, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek and Doctor G, performed poorly at the box office. The actor known for his progressive films shared his regret that India is “homophobic”. His film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui puts forward a social message about the LGBTQ community. Read also : Ayushmann Khurrana says he doesn’t want to make regressive movies

Ayushmanns Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and stars Vaani Kapoor as a trans woman. The movie started with 3.75 crore on the day it opened in India and was effected by the increase in the number of covid cases later. It ended with a company of 33.64 crore gross according to reports. His next films, Anek and Doctor G, earned as little as 9.7 crores and 31.49 crores gross at the domestic ticket counter.

When asked if Ayushmann was affected after his back-to-back films underperformed, he said he was unwavering. He explained how his movies were doing overall and said OTT play, I started with movies about taboo subjects. I guess the type of topics should be community watched and it should be a larger movie that the kids also watched. In fact, my last three films, including an LGBTQ film (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), are really not doing well commercially because, unfortunately, our country is homophobic. Then there was Anek, a docudrama that was very niche in terms of the tone of the film. Doctor G was an A-rated movie, and considering the kind of certification it got, the movie did pretty well in theaters. For a while, that was my apprenticeship in making a film.

However, nothing can stop Ayushmann from taking risks even now. He also added: If I stop taking risks, I will be conventional. I’ve always been unconventional and I make those choices. I will also take them in the future, regardless of success or failure. I keep pushing the boundaries, and that’s the beauty of film budgeting too. My films are mostly low or medium budget, so nobody loses money and I can afford to take risks.

Ayushmann will next be seen in Anirudh Iyers’ film An Action Hero. The film is set to be released on December 2, 2022.